Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at Rs 36,000 but here’s a catch

The new Bounce Infinity electric scooter has been launched in India at a starting price of just Rs 36,000, ex-showroom. Read along to know more details about this newly launched electric scooter.

Bounce has finally launched its Infinity electric scooter in India. The company is betting big on its battery swapping infrastructure and aims to remove the anxiety people have in their minds in terms of charging their EVs. Bookings for the Bounce Infinity have already begun at the company’s official website for a minimum token amount of Rs 499 with deliveries set to start by early 2022.

Bounce says that it will also be offering a ‘Battery as a service’ option with the Infinity electric scooter. Under this, the customers will have an option to purchase the electric scooter at an affordable price without the battery and use Bounce’s battery-swapping network for a hassle-free experience. To be precise, the Bounce Infinity electric scooter can be yours for as low as Rs 36,000 if you choose the battery as a service option. For this, you will need to choose a subscription plan as well, the details of which will be available on the company’s website soon.

On the other hand, if you buy the scooter with a battery and a charger, it will set you back by Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The state-wise prices of the electric scooter can be seen in the above image. Bounce says that it plans to build swapping infrastructure for over a million scooters in the next 24 months. With the Bounce Infinity mobile app, the customers will be able to track the nearest battery-swapping station and can also see the number of charged batteries available on the said spot.

The newly launched Bounce Infinity comes with a 65 kmph top speed and the company claims it can cover 85 km on a single full charge. This is thanks to a removable 2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Infinity is equipped with 12-inch wheels at both ends and also, front and rear disc brakes for decent stopping power. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

