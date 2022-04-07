Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter deliveries to begin on April 18, 2022

The production of the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter has commenced in India and the deliveries will begin on April 18, 2022. With battery and charger, it is priced from Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi.

Bengaluru-based bike rental start-up, Bounce, recently forayed into the electric two-wheeler space of India. The company launched its first electric scooter, Bounce Infinity E1, in December last year at a starting price of Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi. Now, the production of the same has commenced and the company has announced that the deliveries will begin on April 18, 2022.

Bounce Infinity has announced the commencement of production of the E1 electric scooter from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The company’s Bhiwadi facility is spread across three acres and has an annual production capacity of 2,00,000 units. Bounce Infinity says that they have placed special emphasis on the safety and quality of batteries before they are shipped along with the scooters. The company has also set up quality gates at multiple stations in the production line.

Commenting on this landmark occasion, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country. All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The company added that later this year, they are planning to put up another unit in South India with an annual capacity exceeding 5,00,000 scooters. Bounce’s new Infinity E1 electric scooter gets a removable 2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack coupled with a 1.5 kW electric motor. It has a top speed of 65 kmph and the company claims a riding range of up to 85 km on a single charge.

Watch Video | Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter Review:

Bounce is also offering a unique ‘Battery as a Service’ option with this electric scooter. So, one can purchase it by paying as low as Rs 45,099, ex-showroom Delhi, without the battery and charger, and choose the Rs 1,249/month subscription plan. In addition, they will have to pay Rs 35 each time they swap the battery. Bounce Infinity is targeting 10 cities to set up a minimum of 300 Battery Swap Stations per city to provide battery swapping as a practical means of electric mobility in India.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 250 launched in India at Rs 2.11 lakh: KTM 250 ADV-rival

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.