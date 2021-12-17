Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter: All you need to know about it

The new Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi. Here is everything that you need to know about it.

Bengaluru-based bike rental start-up, Bounce, has recently forayed into the electric two-wheeler space. The company launched its first electric scooter in India, Bounce Infinity E1, at a starting price of Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi. However, one can get this electric scooter for as low as Rs 36,099 too. But, how? Well, in this story, we have shared with you everything that you need to know about the new Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter.

Design and Colours

In terms of design, the new Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter looks largely like a conventional ICE scooter. It features a circular LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED turn indicators and gets a funky LED taillamp too. This electric scooter has a neat design language with subtle blacked-out elements. Talking about colour shades, the Bounce Infinity E1 is offered in five colours, namely Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comed Grey.

Specifications and Range

The new Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter gets a removable 2 kWh lithium-ion battery back. It has a 1.5 kW electric motor that develops 2.2 kW (2.9 hp) of power and a whopping 83 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, it can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 8 seconds and has a top speed of 65 kmph. The company claims that the Infinity E1 electric scooter can run up to 85 kilometres on a single charge.

Charging time and BaaS

Bounce claims that the battery of the new Infinity E1 electric scooter can be fully charged in 4-5 hours via a regular charger. The company is also offering a unique ‘Battery as a Service’ option. As a part of this service, the customers will be able to purchase the electric scooter at a much lower price without the battery and they can use Bounce’s battery-swapping network. But, to use this service, one will have to choose a subscription plan which is explained below.

Detailed Prices

The new Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter has been launched at Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi. This is its price with the battery and a charger to charge its battery at home. Also, the prices vary as per state subsidies and its state-wise ex-showroom prices are mentioned in the image below. Now, if you plan to purchase it without the battery and charger, you will have to pay Rs 45,099, ex-showroom Delhi, for the scooter and Rs 1,249/month as a subscription plan.

There is also an Rs 849/month subscription plan but the ex-showroom Delhi cost of the scooter for this plan will rise to Rs 56,999. Also, the price per battery swap has been fixed at Rs 35. Again, thanks to state subsidies, the price of the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter without the battery and charger goes down to as low as Rs 36,099 in Gujarat. However, the only bummer is that if you are opting for the subscription plan, you can’t charge its battery at your home.

