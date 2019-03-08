Bosch Two-Wheeler & Powersports unit aims global sales boost: ‘Spirit of the Ride’ showcases tech solutions from Polar Odyssey

Bosch’s Two-Wheeler & Powersports Business Unit has set its sights on a boost in global sales of EUR 1 billion in 2020, which it says will come from assistance, powertrain, electrification, and connectivity systems. Bosch's vision is to make mobility 'accident-free, stress-free, and nearly emissions-free' which includes the continuously growing motorcycle market as well. According to Freedonia research, global demand for two-wheelers is expected to grow over 4% from 2017 to 2022, which equates 122 million two-wheelers by 2022.

Bosch says that a major part of the growth of its Two-Wheeler & Powersports Business unit is forecasted in India where Bosch supplies market-specific motorcycle safety and powertrain solutions to comply with regulations as well as local market trends.

“The two-wheeler landscape today is undergoing many changes as industry players look to innovate their service offerings. As a key player in the two-wheeler space, Bosch has always endeavoured to provide services that integrate cutting-edge technology with the company’s inherent focus on functionality and efficiency,” Geoff Liersch, Head of Two-Wheeler & Powersports Business Unit, said.

Bosch safety solutions to roll out with Ducati and KTM bikes in 2020

According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways up to 34% of road fatalities in India are of two-wheeler riders. Bosch aims to tackle this challenge with a three-step safety concept towards accident-free mobility.

Firstly, by keeping the bike stable in braking situations and acceleration with systems like ABS or motorcycle stability control (MSC); secondly, by realizing predictive safety and comfort functions with innovative surround-sensing such as advanced rider assistance systems; and thirdly, by connecting the bike with its environment through motorcycle-to-vehicle communication.

After the successful introduction of ABS and MSC technologies, Bosch has introduced its first advanced rider assistance systems for motorcycles, comprising adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and blind-spot detection. These electronic assistants are always vigilant and, in emergencies, they respond faster than people can.

According to Bosch accident research estimates, these radar-based assistance systems could prevent one in seven motorcycle accidents. The technology underpinning these systems is a combination of a radar sensor, brake system, engine management, and human-machine interface. This system will go to market with Ducati and KTM as soon as 2020.

Bosch’s powertrain solutions complying with Bharat Stage 6

Reducing emissions is a key objective of the Indian government in order to provide a sustainable mobility environment for the future. On April 1 2020, India will introduce Bharat Stage 6 (BS-6) which is similar to Euro-6 in Europe. Bosch is offering scalable powertrain solutions with electronic engine management systems for internal combustion bikes as well as integrated electrification systems to support vehicle manufacturers in India to comply with BS-6 emission standards and meet India’s unique driving pattern.

Electronic engine management systems are the core of efficient and economical technology for internal combustion vehicles. In combination with highly developed sensor technology, engine management systems have shown considerable increases in efficiency compared to conventional carburettor systems and can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 16% (depending on the situation).

Polar Odyssey: Bosch vehicle technology is helping three Bajaj Dominars ride from Arctic to Antarctic, here’s how

Another approach to reduce emissions and to build up an all-electric fleet by 2030 in India is the launch of a Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) program by the central government which is announced to go into phase 2 by April 2019. To be able to contribute to achieving this impending target Bosch provides solutions such as an integrated electrification system including motor, control unit, battery, charger, display an app that can power light two-, three- and four-wheel electric vehicles with up to 20kW - the powertrain of the future will be a mix of electro-mobility and combustion engines.

Bosch 'Spirit of the ride'

With its ‘Spirit of the Ride’ campaign, Bosch showcases the innovations and technology solutions for the market challenges in India. The realization of those technology solutions is proven by the story of a Polar Odyssey. An enthralling motorcycle journey crossing some of the world's most dangerous roads starting from the Arctic Circle and all the way down to the Antarctic Circle. The set milestone is a confirmation of Bosch’s expertise in developing powertrain and assistance technologies for two-wheelers.