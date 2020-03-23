Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

In the description section, Sigma Motorsports says that the Eligator 250 has a naked shape that outrightly sounds weird and funny.

Most of you must be working from home amid Coronavirus outbreak and in such a case, we are sure that many of you must be busy fighting the boredom as well. And to make things even worse, well, it’s a Monday which means the blues are on a whole new level. But worry not as we are here with another example of a Chinese copy bike and this one will certainly amuse you. Well, the company that retails this is the same – Sigma Motorsports and today we will be talking about the Eligator (we wonder what does that mean. Okay! someone was trying to write Alligator we believe!)

The Eligator 250 is a look-alike of the highly popular KTM 390 Duke that sells in decent numbers in India and multiple other markets. So, as you can see, the front of the Eligator gets the similar-looking split styled headlamp and it appears to be an all-LED unit. The company’s website says that the Eligator 250 is powered by a fuel-injected engine that has been made by Sokon Motors from USA. Gearbox on this motorcycle is a six-speed unit.

The company’s website also says that the Eligator 250 is currently available in two colour options of Blue and White but other colours can also be imported on-demand. In the description section, Sigma Motorsports says that the bike gets a naked shape that sounds outright weird and funny. From some angles, the bike tries to mimic the styling of the bigger 1290 Duke as well and fails miserably. The Sigma Eligator is currently available in Pakistan for a price of 6,00,000 PKR that translates to Rs 2.87 lakh as per the Indian currency.

