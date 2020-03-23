Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

In the description section, Sigma Motorsports says that the Eligator 250 has a naked shape that outrightly sounds weird and funny.

By:Updated: March 23, 2020 3:23:23 PM

Most of you must be working from home amid Coronavirus outbreak and in such a case, we are sure that many of you must be busy fighting the boredom as well. And to make things even worse, well, it’s a Monday which means the blues are on a whole new level. But worry not as we are here with another example of a Chinese copy bike and this one will certainly amuse you. Well, the company that retails this is the same – Sigma Motorsports and today we will be talking about the Eligator (we wonder what does that mean. Okay! someone was trying to write Alligator we believe!)

The Eligator 250 is a look-alike of the highly popular KTM 390 Duke that sells in decent numbers in India and multiple other markets. So, as you can see, the front of the Eligator gets the similar-looking split styled headlamp and it appears to be an all-LED unit. The company’s website says that the Eligator 250 is powered by a fuel-injected engine that has been made by Sokon Motors from USA. Gearbox on this motorcycle is a six-speed unit.

The company’s website also says that the Eligator 250 is currently available in two colour options of Blue and White but other colours can also be imported on-demand. In the description section, Sigma Motorsports says that the bike gets a naked shape that sounds outright weird and funny. From some angles, the bike tries to mimic the styling of the bigger 1290 Duke as well and fails miserably. The Sigma Eligator is currently available in Pakistan for a price of 6,00,000 PKR that translates to Rs 2.87 lakh as per the Indian currency.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Let us know if the so-called Eligator has lifted up your mood or not!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+