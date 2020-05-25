Bored in lockdown? This 250cc Chinese ‘Speed Triple’ will give you a good laugh, check out images

China has been the hub of cheap replicas and the latest example of a copy-cat motorcycle will make you go ROFL!

By:Updated: May 25, 2020 1:18:59 PM

The current unprecedented times are certainly difficult and since most of us are working from home, this has led to immense boredom. That said, while many of you must have figured out ways to kill time, there are still many who are looking out for new ways to do so. Now, being a responsible automotive publication that is also supportive towards its readers during all times, let us help you a bit in this situation too and offer you a healthy laugh!

We have been coming across numerous motorcycles from China that are cheap copy replicas of some of the well known bikes. The latest one will certainly make you go ROFL and this one takes heavy inspiration from Triumph’s highly respected Speed Triple. Upfront, you can see similar twin bug eyed headlamps that used to come on the Speed Triple. The chassis also looks similar and the 250cc replica even gets upswept exhaust to mimic the design of the brawny speedfighter.

The bike is called Benda BD250GS, and as the name suggests, the bike draws power from a 250cc, air-cooled engine that is good for developing a peak power output of 25hp. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of inverted forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin disc brakes upfront along with a single disc at the rear. Moreover, the bike progresses on 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear tyres.

Talking of the kerb weight, the Benda BD250GS tips the scales at 160 kg, which is almost 50 kg lesser than that of the original Speed Triple. Just in case if you are really interested in knowing the top speed of this bike, well, the Benda GD250GS is capable of hitting a maximum of 129 kmph.

Let us know in the comments if you had a good laugh! Also, if given a chance, will you buy this 250cc replica if you are a big Triumph fan and have budget constraints at the same time?

Image Source: auto-che.com

