Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Booking a Vespa India or Aprilia India scooter has become much easier. One can simply logon to the respective websites and book a two-wheeler. What’s more, the stock availability, offers, colours and dealerships can be chosen online. A booking amount of Rs 1,000 has been fixed while depending on how soon the customer can pay the rest of the money, the registration as well as delivery will happen. Speaking of delivery, customers can opt for a home delivery as well. If the customer is buying the scooter through finance schemes, he can opt for them online too. The available banks are HDFC, IDFC First Bank, Tata Capital and Bajaj Finance. Once the order is placed, a sales representative will get in touch with the customer and then inform them about the documents needed. The documents too have to be emailed. On vehicle delivery, the customer will be given the registration documents.

Booking online means one also gets many benefits like Rs 2.000 off, free roadside assistance, and first-year free labour service. Right now, Aprilia and Vespa showrooms are being opened in a staggered format. If a customer were to walk in, he or she will be asked to sanitise their hands while the showroom staff will be wearing protective gear like gloves and face masks. The most affordable Vespa model available in India is the Vespa Notte 125, priced at Rs 91, 492, ex-showroom, while the Aprilia range begins from Rs 85,000. Other scooters from both brands are priced near Rs 1 lakh with the most expensive of them being pegged at Rs 1.5 lakh, on-road.

The Piaggio India group will launch the Aprilia SXR160 soon. This model was shown at the Auto Expo 2020 and will be the most expensive Aprilia scooter in India. The commercial launch was supposed to happen later this year. It is unclear if the launch plans are still on track or not.

