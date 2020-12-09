Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Buyers, clearly, aren't amused with the V-Strom 650XT BS6's pricing and we hear that to remedy the situation, Suzuki India has instructed its dealers to give benefits worth Rs one lakh.

By:Updated: Dec 09, 2020 11:21 AM
2020 bs6 suzuki vstrom 650xt price in india

The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT was launched recently. The motorcycle is priced way above expectations, especially with a nearly Rs 1.4 lakh price hike. Suzuki has priced the BS6 V-Strom at Rs 8.84 lakh, ex-showroom. Buyers, clearly, aren’t amused and we hear that to remedy the situation, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has instructed its dealers to give benefits worth Rs one lakh. The benefits on the new V-Strom 650XT are Rs 60,000 worth accessories. One can opt for any accessory from the Suzuki India catalogue as long as it falls under the Rs 60,000 price bracket. Multiple accessories can also be selected. Some from the catalogue includes side and top box kit that accounts to Rs 1.6 lakh, Rs 8583 worth chain guard, 16,606 worth adapter plate, Rs 25,132 centre stand, and an accessory bar for Rs 19,277. If you’re wondering where is the rest of the Rs 40,000, allow us to explain. The Rs 40,000 will be given to you as a cash discount.

In effect, the motorcycle will be available to you at a hike of just Rs 40,000 over that of the BS4. Someone buying the motorcycle will obviously want to accessorise it and these genuine accessories ensure peace of mind. There will also be a guarantee on these from the Suzuki workshop. It is being said that this benefit is only for the initial few units and is on a first-come-first-serve basis. So, if you are on the lookout for a very capable twin-cylinder adventure tourer, head over to a Suzuki showroom now.

Also Read Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS BS6 launched

Suzuki has altered the paint scheme a bit for the new BS6 version. However, apart from the invisible mechanical changes, there isn’t much difference. The cycle parts and features all stay common to the BS4 model. Suzuki provides for three-level traction control, dual-channel ABS, disc brakes at front and rear, semi-digital instrument cluster as well as halogen headlights.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Hero MotoSports reveals new Hero 450 Rally bike: 2021 Dakar Rally squad announced

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Is the Indian car/bike industry ready to move from petrol/diesel engines to electric vehicle technology?

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Passenger vehicle registrations grow by 4%: FADA releases November 2020 vehicles retail data

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why