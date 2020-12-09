Book a Suzuki V-Strom 650XT BS6 now and get benefits: Versys 650 rival gets discounts/accessories

Buyers, clearly, aren't amused with the V-Strom 650XT BS6's pricing and we hear that to remedy the situation, Suzuki India has instructed its dealers to give benefits worth Rs one lakh.

The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT was launched recently. The motorcycle is priced way above expectations, especially with a nearly Rs 1.4 lakh price hike. Suzuki has priced the BS6 V-Strom at Rs 8.84 lakh, ex-showroom. Buyers, clearly, aren’t amused and we hear that to remedy the situation, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has instructed its dealers to give benefits worth Rs one lakh. The benefits on the new V-Strom 650XT are Rs 60,000 worth accessories. One can opt for any accessory from the Suzuki India catalogue as long as it falls under the Rs 60,000 price bracket. Multiple accessories can also be selected. Some from the catalogue includes side and top box kit that accounts to Rs 1.6 lakh, Rs 8583 worth chain guard, 16,606 worth adapter plate, Rs 25,132 centre stand, and an accessory bar for Rs 19,277. If you’re wondering where is the rest of the Rs 40,000, allow us to explain. The Rs 40,000 will be given to you as a cash discount.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In effect, the motorcycle will be available to you at a hike of just Rs 40,000 over that of the BS4. Someone buying the motorcycle will obviously want to accessorise it and these genuine accessories ensure peace of mind. There will also be a guarantee on these from the Suzuki workshop. It is being said that this benefit is only for the initial few units and is on a first-come-first-serve basis. So, if you are on the lookout for a very capable twin-cylinder adventure tourer, head over to a Suzuki showroom now.

Also Read Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS BS6 launched

Suzuki has altered the paint scheme a bit for the new BS6 version. However, apart from the invisible mechanical changes, there isn’t much difference. The cycle parts and features all stay common to the BS4 model. Suzuki provides for three-level traction control, dual-channel ABS, disc brakes at front and rear, semi-digital instrument cluster as well as halogen headlights.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.