Book a Honda Grazia before June 30 and get cashback, other benefits

The company understands that the country is in a state of semi-lockdown and hence urges customers to book their bikes/scooters online.

By:May 11, 2021 4:51 PM

Honda’s stylish 125cc offering, the Grazia, has got attractive schemes on it. In a bid to boost the Honda Grazia sales, HMSI is promoting a cashback scheme. The company understands that the country is in a state of semi-lockdown and hence urges customers to book their bikes/scooters online. If a customer is buying the Honda Grazia on loan, there is a cashback of up to Rs 3,500. This though is only valid on EMI transactions done using a SBI credit card. There is also the clause that the minimum transaction that needs to be done is of Rs 40,000. The Grazia is not the only scooter that gets this benefit as even the Dio and Activa 6G too are being offered with this scheme. It may be kept in mind that a few months ago, the cashback was for up to Rs 5,000.

One can avail of this offer only once through their existing SBI card. The offer is till June 30, 2021. HMSI is advertising no hypothecation, downpayment or documentation for this offer. One can logon to the company’s website to book the scooter/s. The Honda Grazia comes with a front disc/drum option. There is also the Sports Edition. Price wise, the Grazia drum is for Rs 75,859 while the disc is available for Rs 83,185. Want more snazzy paint schemes, then the Rs 1,000 expensive Sports Edition is the one for you.

Powering all three variants is the same 124cc motor that makes 8.2hp of power and 10.3Nm. A digital instrument cluster is provided with the Honda Grazia. In terms of competition, the Honda Grazia locks horns with the TVS NTorq, Vespa SX125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street.

HMSI now seems to be concentrating on its Big Wing dealerships and enhancing the product portfolio there. The last couple of launches were headed for Big Wing and we definitely aren’t complaining.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Five reasons why electric cycles make a great mobility solution during a pandemic

Five reasons why electric cycles make a great mobility solution during a pandemic

Dream Run! India's longest-running two-wheelers that are on sale even today

Dream Run! India's longest-running two-wheelers that are on sale even today

Twin cylinder bikes under Rs 6 lakh: Interceptor 650, Ninja 300, TRK502

Twin cylinder bikes under Rs 6 lakh: Interceptor 650, Ninja 300, TRK502

INRC 2021: Bangalore rally round in May postponed due to second wave of Covid-19

INRC 2021: Bangalore rally round in May postponed due to second wave of Covid-19

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI design sketch revealed: World premiere by June end

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Kia extends car service schedules by two months due to lockdown

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Automechanika New Delhi virtual show sees innovations like Septone foam wash, Makino CCA

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Price Hike Alert! Tata cars and SUVs now cost more by up to Rs 36,400

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Second wave of COVID-19 forcing Indians to delay or drop plans to buy a car: study

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

Covid-19 Effect! After HeroMotoCorp and Honda, Yamaha announces plant shutdown

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

High-speed electric scooters worth waiting: Suzuki Burgman, Hero-Gogoro

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

Covid-19 Relief! Honda pledges Rs 6.5 crore for two 100-bed facilities, oxygen plants & more in these states

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and V-Cross Hi-Lander: 5 key things to know

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how

Logistics, truck sector emerge unsung heroes in COVID-19 2nd wave: Here's how

Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Mahindra extends Oxygen on Wheels initiative to Punjab: More cities to be added soon

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Despite Coronavirus pandemic over 43% vehicle imports in South Africa in 2020 were from India

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Isuzu V-Cross, Hi-Lander, MU-X BS6 launched: New features, variants but costlier

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Covid-19 Blues! Hero MotoCorp extends shutdown at all its factories by another week

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid

Lowest vehicle registration/sales in 8 years forces FADA to appeal for government aid