Book a Honda Grazia before June 30 and get cashback, other benefits

Honda’s stylish 125cc offering, the Grazia, has got attractive schemes on it. In a bid to boost the Honda Grazia sales, HMSI is promoting a cashback scheme. The company understands that the country is in a state of semi-lockdown and hence urges customers to book their bikes/scooters online. If a customer is buying the Honda Grazia on loan, there is a cashback of up to Rs 3,500. This though is only valid on EMI transactions done using a SBI credit card. There is also the clause that the minimum transaction that needs to be done is of Rs 40,000. The Grazia is not the only scooter that gets this benefit as even the Dio and Activa 6G too are being offered with this scheme. It may be kept in mind that a few months ago, the cashback was for up to Rs 5,000.

One can avail of this offer only once through their existing SBI card. The offer is till June 30, 2021. HMSI is advertising no hypothecation, downpayment or documentation for this offer. One can logon to the company’s website to book the scooter/s. The Honda Grazia comes with a front disc/drum option. There is also the Sports Edition. Price wise, the Grazia drum is for Rs 75,859 while the disc is available for Rs 83,185. Want more snazzy paint schemes, then the Rs 1,000 expensive Sports Edition is the one for you.

Powering all three variants is the same 124cc motor that makes 8.2hp of power and 10.3Nm. A digital instrument cluster is provided with the Honda Grazia. In terms of competition, the Honda Grazia locks horns with the TVS NTorq, Vespa SX125 and the Suzuki Burgman Street.

HMSI now seems to be concentrating on its Big Wing dealerships and enhancing the product portfolio there. The last couple of launches were headed for Big Wing and we definitely aren’t complaining.

