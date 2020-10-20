Book a Honda Activa 6G, Shine and get up to Rs 11,000 off: Here’s how!

The offers by Honda are for the festive season and are only on products that are sold through the regular outlets and not from Big Wing dealerships.

By:October 20, 2020 5:44 PM

One of India’s largest scooter maker, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited, has announced a plethora of offers for its customers. Called the Honda Super 6 offer, customers can save up to Rs 11,000. Customers can avail of 100 per cent finance on the price of the motorcycle or scooter. There is also a 50 per cent discount for the first three months. Customers can also get an interest rate of 7.99 per cent as well. The finance will be offered from IDFC First Bank, L&T Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Muthoot Capital, Cholamandalam Finance, Tata Capital two-wheeler loans among others. Not only this, on a debit or credit card purchase, customers stand to get five per cent cashback. This cashback can be up to Rs 5,000. On ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered and Federal Bank credit card EMIs, customers stand to get cashback without having to hypothecate their vehicle.

Honda Activa 6g review

The aforementioned cashback is available on ICICI bank debit card holders as well. If the bike or scooter is booked through Paytm, customers will also get Rs 2,500 cashback. If one wants to buy the scooter outright, he/she will get five per cent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card.

Post the buying, customers can also avail of privileges, rewards and benefits by enrolling in the Honda Joy Club digital loyalty program. A membership will cost Rs. 349. Members will get a long list of benefits including instant cashback of Rs. 200 on Mobikwik, credit of 340 Honda currency, and personal accident insurance cover for Rs. 1 lakh. As Honda Joy Club member, customers also have access to discounts on vehicle servicing, parts, paid labour charges, free pick-up and drop etc. across Honda network. They can also earn bonus points for referrals or exchange of their existing Honda bike. Points earned can also be spent outside Honda at more than 30 top brands across lifestyle, apparel, restaurants, pharmacy, entertainment including Kalyan Jewellers.

This offer is only for vehicles sold through Honda dealerships. The Big Wing dealerships are not part of this scheme.

