Bonneville: Lightning Motorcycles and CBMM reveal new electric superbike to set new land speed record

US electric motorcycle manufacturer, Lightning Motorcycles has teamed up with Brazillian company CBMM, an expert in Niobium technology, to develop the Tachyon Nb electric superbike. The aim with the Tachyon Nb is to set a new land speed record at the mecca of the motorcycling world — Bonneville Salt Flats.

The project name Tachyon NB is derived from a hypothesis developed by scientists in the 1960s of a particle with the potential to exceed the speed of light and reach the moon in less than 1 second.

The project aims to innovate and push the limits of high-performance materials in various components in an electric motorcycle to beat the current 250 mph (400 kmph) record and exceed that speed.

Lightning motorcycles is experimenting with Niobium, a material that improves the strength of alloys, used in jet engines and rockets, beams and girders for buildings and oil rigs, and oil and gas pipelines. The lightweight material will help Lightning Motorcycles achieve its aim as it helps in weight reduction and greater energy efficiency, contributing directly to the safety of the vehicles.

Daniel Wright, CBMM engineer and person responsible for the development of the project, says “For this year’s collaboration, we are implementing Niobium-containing brake rotors for improved high-temperature performance, several Niobium components in the on-board charger that allow the entire system to be more reliable and efficient, and finally Niobium-containing steel tubing in the swing arm and chassis that allows us to meet the demanding strength and weight requirements of the application.”

Richard Hatfield, the CEO and Founder of Lightning Motorcycles says, “We are excited to announce the Tachyon Nb, our new electric superbike developed to break the current Land Speed Record at Bonneville. Innovation is in Lighting’s DNA. This partnership empowers both companies to drive electric vehicle technology to a new level. Lightning’s vision is to continue to push the limits of what’s possible and promote the adoption of electric motorcycles globally.”

Tachyon Nb will be tested on the road to exceeding the performance of its predecessor, the LS-218, in the El Mirage desert and the Bonneville Salt Flats where vehicles are tested to the limit in the race for land speed records since 1948.