Bollywood Actor Rohit Roy buys Indian Scout Bobber: Sells away rare 1832cc Honda Rune

Bollywood actor Rohit Roy has recently added a brand new premium motorcycle in his garage. The bike in question is the Indian Scout Bobber. Rohit took the delivery of his new Indian Scout Bobber at an event in Mumbai. A report by NDTV Auto states that the actor sold his Honda Rune and the Scout Bobber comes as a replacement. Powering the Indian Scout Bobber is the same 1311cc, V-twin engine that is found in the standard Scout. The engine is good for producing respective outputs of 99 bhp and 98 Nm. The Indian Scout Bobber is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Braking on the Indian Scout Bobber is done with the help of disc brakes at both ends and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard to offer added safety. The Indian Scout Bobber is based on the standard Scout and it has a minimalistic and classic appearance. The bike gets chopped off front and rear fenders, knobby tyres and flat track handlebar that make it distinct among other Scout models.

Speaking of Rohit Roy's previous possession Honda Rune, the motorcycle was limited for sale to 300 units worldwide. Rohit said that the Rune had been in his garage over the years and he found very little time to ride it. He wanted a bike that he can take out in the city as well as the highway and he found the Indian Scout Bobber the right companion for him.

Indian Motorcycle had recently launched the Roadmaster Elite in the country at a price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike has already been sold to a businessman in Mumbai and only one unit was allotted for India. The Indian Roadmaster Elite is limited to 300 units worldwide and gets some special features like 23-carat gold leaf, 300-watt music system and a lot more.

Image Source: CarAndBike