Bollywood actor Raj Kummar Rao buys Harley-Davidson Fat Bob cruiser worth Rs 14.69 lakh

You must have seen Raj Kummar Rao in some finest Bollywood movies and we are sure you will agree with the fact that he is an amazing actor. One can see some of his brilliant performances in movies like Stree, Newton, Trapped, Bareilly ki Barfi and City Lights. While the actor may not seem like a true auto fanatic at first, he recently expressed his love for motorcycles by purchasing a brand new Harley-Davidson Fat Bob. The new generation Fat Bob was launched in India in the year 2017 and it costs Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous generation Fat Bob, the new-gen model gets a complete different and more muscular appearance.

Moreover, the engine on the new model is also different and the bike has improved over its predecessor in most of the aspects. The front end of the motorcycle gets an all-LED headlamp that looks quite modern and at the same time, gets a retro touch to it. The tear-drop fuel tank looks neat and very well suits the overall character of the motorcycle. Suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of beefy inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

This dynamic looking American cruiser comes to a halt with the help of dual disc brakes up front along with a single disc brake at the rear and these are coupled to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety. The current generation Harley-Davidson Fat Bob draws power from a 1745cc, Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin engine that is good for producing a maximum torque output of 145Nm. The bike tips the scales at 309 kgs and has been fitted with a fuel tank having 14-litre capacity.

We wish happy miles to Raj Kummar Rao and congratulate him on the purchase of his new ride. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel for some interesting content!