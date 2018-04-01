Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu buys a Ducati Scrambler: Here’s why the ‘Golmaal’ star fell for most affordable Ducati in India

Bollywood actor has recently purchased a Ducati Scrambler motorcycle. The Golmaal actor already has a Harley Davidson Iron 883 in his garage. The images of a happy Kunal with his new possession have been shared by the Ducati India official page. The actor too shared a picture of his new Ducati Scrambler Icon from his morning ride through his official Instagram account. Out of the multiple variants of the Ducati Scrambler, the actor picked up the Icon. The Ducati Scrambler Icon is the company's most affordable offering for India and if you wish to buy one, the bike will set you back by Rs 7.23 lakh for the red colour while the yellow shade is a bit costlier at Rs 7.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Powering the Ducati Scrambler Icon is an 803cc, Desmodromic, L-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 73 bhp and 67 Nm.

The Ducati Scrambler Icon comes with some interesting features. Visually, one of the most prominent ones being, the rounded headlamp that gets LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The suspension system of the Ducati Scrambler Icon comprises of 41mm Kayaba upside-down forks at the front along with a monoshock at the rear. The braking on the motorcycle is done with the help of a 330mm disc brake up front along with a 245mm disc brake at the rear. An ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard on the Ducati Scrambler to offer added safety and convenience.

In other news, Ducati India has recently announced that it will launch four new bikes in India in the current year. Out of these, three will most likely be the new Ducati Monster 821, Scrambler 1100 and the Multistrada 1260. The Monster 821 was retired from India with the onset of the stricter BS-IV emission norms.