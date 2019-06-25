BMW Vision DC Roadster unveiled: All-new electric motorcycle that retains BMW boxer appeal

BMW Motorrad has had the twin-cylinder boxer engine as a part of the brand's personality and as technology that gives it capability and a distinct visual appeal. But with the electric race in the automobile catching on around the world, BMW has been working on its own renditions of electric mobility. BMW Motorrad has revealed it all-electric motorcycle but rather thankfully has maintained the design and styling in a way that it is instantly recognisable as a BMW Motorrad. The manufacturer just recently unveiled the BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster, a naked streetfighter with an all-electric powertrain.

BMW Motorrad Vision DC Roadster retains the appearance of a boxer in a set up that replaces the engine with a vertically fitted, longitudinally oriented battery. For cooling, it gets two-side elements with cooling ribs and integrated ventilators.

The headlamp shows the LED daytime riding light in a dynamic, flat U shape, while two compact LED lenses on each side provide the low and high beam. On the flanks of the tires exclusively made by Metzeler for the Vision Bike, five fluorescent elements, each about the size of a postage stamp, are integrated.

BMW Motorrad has also revealed smart rider equipment for the Vision DC Roadster. BMW Motorrad says the functional two-piece suit is not instantly recognisable as protective clothing – it combines fashion with functionality. The protectors are sewn in almost invisibly, while integrated technologies enable various light functions as well as the digital connectivity of the future.

An asymmetrical rucksack vest rounds off the rider equipment for the vision vehicle. Fixed to the jacket by means of magnets, it provides storage space and additional functionality. The permanent magnets means that the rucksack is quick to put on and take off.

“The boxer engine is the heart of BMW Motorrad – an absolute stalwart of its character. But BMW Motorrad stands for visionary zero-emissions vehicle concepts, too. In view of this, one question that arises is: what would happen if we were to replace the boxer engine with an electric motor and the required battery? The Vision Bike shows how we’re able to retain the identity and iconic appearance of BMW Motorrad in distinctive form while at the same time presenting an exciting new type of riding pleasure,” explains Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design BMW Motorrad.