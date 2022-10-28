BMW unleashes 2023 R 1250 R: What’s new?

BMW Motorrad has packed the updated naked roadster with additional electronics which are now standard without hiking its price.

BMW Motorrad has introduced the updated R 1250 R and has souped up the naked motorcycle with plenty of standard features. Even though Motorrad is synonymous with its all-conquering adventure bikes, the GS series, the roadster nameplate has been around since 1932. Launched in the US market, BMW has kept the price of the roadster unchanged from last year and is available at $14,995 (approx. Rs 12.36 lakh).

We dive down into the new updates and features that are now standard in the 2023 R 1250 R gets.

1. Standard safety features

Ensuring safety is paramount, BMW has made Dynamic Traction Control standard for better grip and traction, especially at high speeds and challenging riding conditions. Apart from this, the 2023 R 1250 R comes equipped with ABS Pro and Dynamic Braking Control (DBC) which ensure that the bike remains stable when brakes are applied while leaning in a turn. To avoid any unexpected throttle acceleration, the DBC reduces the torque so that it applies the brakes at the rear wheel in a controlled manner.

2. New Ride Mode

Eco is the new default riding mode that keeps a strict eye on the naked roadster’s fuel-sipping habits. To achieve this, this new mode limits the engine’s torque output. By opting for Eco mode, the instrument console’s display changes and reads out additional efficiency details.

3. Full LED headlight

To improve safer riding conditions at night, the upgraded R 1250 R comes standard with a full LED headlamp for better illumination. BMW is also offering adaptive turning lamps as optional equipment, which are additional LED lights in the headlamp cluster that automatically reflect at a lean angle.

4. TFT console comes with a new Sport display

The colour display continues to read out navigation directions and offer connectivity options, but now the 2023 version gets a new Sport screen display. This new mode provides real-time information about the current and maximum lean angle and control interventions in the case of ABS Pro or DTC.

5. New paint combinations

The R 1250 R is now available in two new colour variants — the Triple Black and Style Sport. The former combination gets metallic black body colour, grey frame and gold front and rear callipers. The radiator grille and engine spoiler are stainless steel in colour. The latter one sports blue metallic paint with a white frame and gold front and rear callipers. The handlebars are all-black and the front spoiler is blue.

The R 1250 R now also offers a solo seat rear cover as an optional feature. If opting for this then BMW also removes the rear foot pegs and grab handles.

