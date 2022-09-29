BMW teases the 2023 S1000RR superbike

Based on spy shots, the 2023 BMW S1000RR will sport a pretty similar design like the ongoing model with a few minor tweaks. As for the side panels, they will retain the shark gills from the previous generation.

BMW Motorrad has released a teaser of the 2023 S1000RR, the brand’s upcoming upgraded model on its social media handles.A production-ready version of the test bike was spotted overseas just a few days ago.

There will be minor cosmetic changes to the BMW S1000RR in 2023. With its aggressive fairing and twin LED headlamps, the teaser image shows the silhouette of the bike. However, instead of being made of carbon fibre, it will be made of plastic that will mimic the appearance of carbon fibre.

There are also winglets on the silhouette's sides in the teaser image, and the test mule was also fitted along with it.

BMW calls this frame the ‘Flex Frame’ which is completely new and it is made up of aluminium twin-spar chassis with the trellis subframe. Engine mounts and steering heads are lighter in the chassis, where the engine is the stressed member.

According to the sources the updated model is likely to be powered by the same 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine with a slight power bump in the overall output. In its current configuration, the engine puts out 204bhp and 113 Nm torque.

The new bike could also get a 45-teeth rear sprocket instead of the 46-teeth one. Furthermore, a duct is installed on the front disc brake to ensure optimum cooling when operating at high temperatures.

At present, BMW Motorrad offers the S 1000 RR in Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport variants with prices starting at Rs 19.75 lakh (ex-showroom).