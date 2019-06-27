BMW S1000RR: Three variants and which offers what

BMW has launched the latest generation S1000RR in India. The sports bike adorns a starting price tag of Rs 18.5 lakh for the 'Standard' trim which goes all the way up to Rs 22.95 lakh for the top-spec 'M-Sport'. The mid-spec 'Pro' has been priced at Rs 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW S1000RR competes with the likes of Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Yamaha YZF-R1. The design of the current generation S1000RR is a complete departure from what the previous generation used to look like. It is powered by an all-new 999cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine which is capable of churning out 204 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here is a complete variant wise feature list break-up of this all-new sports bike from the German bike manufacturer.

BMW S1000RR Standard- Rs 18.50 lakh

The standard variant of the BMW S1000RR comes with slipper clutch, Gear shift assistance pro, dynamic traction control, ABS, adjustable rear suspension, upside down forks, electronic immobilizer, LED headlight, LED tail-light, drop sensor, Hill start control, adjustable clutch level and adjustable hand brake lever

BMW S1000RR Pro- Rs 20.50 lakh

Over and above the Standard trim, the Pro offers dynamic damping control, heated grips, cruise control, design option wheels, riding modes pro (Riding modes Pro (+3 modes: Race Pro 1-3, Pit-lane-limiter, Launch control, DTC +/- Shift, Wheelie control - slide control, HSC Pro, DBC (Dynamic brake control), engine brake and tyre pressure control.

BMW S1000RR M Sport- 22.95 lakh

The M Sport comes with Carbon wheels, M Sport wheels, M Lightweight battery along with Motorsport colours.

The BMW S1000RR has been launched in India in a total of two different colours. These are 'Motorsport' and 'Racing Red'. It has a seat height of 824 mm. It has a fuel tank capacity of 16,5-litres. The bike has a wheelbase of 1,441 mm.