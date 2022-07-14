BMW S 1000 R unveiled: Tech updates and new colours

BMW has updated the S 1000 R naked motorcycle with new tech and colour options. Expect the new S 1000 R models to make its way to India soon.

German automaker BMW’s naked street offering, the S 1000 R gets tech updates for the international market and expect the same to be offered here soon. The BMW S 1000 R street naked gets a real-time tyre pressure monitoring system as part of the Premium Package.

Also, BMW is now offering the possibility for customers to turn off the self-cancelling indicator option via the motorcycle’s instrument cluster. Apart from the two options, BMW has not made any other tech changes to the motorcycle.

Moving to the colour schemes, BMW is offering a new Black Storm Metallic shade instead of the Racing Red colour scheme. The lettering on the tank shrouds is now in white that says ‘S 1000 R’. Also, the BMW S 1000 R’s Style Sport package will be available in Bluestone Metallic and Black Storm colours instead of the Hockenheim Silver Metallic shade. The M Motorsport colour scheme will remain the same.

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, the BMW S 1000 R will remain the same mechanically. It will continue to use the 999cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that 162 bhp and 114 Nm of torque with a 6-speed gearbox. The BMW S 1000 R is currently priced at Rs 18.30 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) and with the updated model, expect BMW to hike prices marginally.