BMW R18 India launch date out: Expected price, highlights of this drop-dead gorgeous cruiser

At the heart of the BMW R18 sits a 1,802cc engine which is the largest boxer-twin motor built by BMW to date. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 91 hp and 157 Nm and gets a shaft drive system.

The gorgeous-looking BMW R18 cruiser is all set to be launched in India on 19th September. The bike has already been snapped at a dealership last month. The BMW R18 will directly take on the cruisers by Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. Competition also includes the Ducati Diavel 1260 and also, the recently launched BMW Rocket 3 GT. The BMW R18 cruiser clearly takes its design and styling inspiration BMW R5 from the year 1965. This is quite evident by the fact that the R18 gets a similar design for the fuel tank, swingarm and exhaust. Moreover, the exposed shaft-drive makes for another key visual highlight of the bike especially when it is in motion. Now, at the heart of the BMW R18 sits a 1,802cc engine which is the largest boxer-twin motor built by BMW to date.

The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 91 hp and 157 Nm and gets a shaft drive system. In terms of prime features, the BMW R18 gets bits like an ABS, three ride modes namely Rain, Rock, and Roll. Moreover, you get stability control as well as hill-hold assist, heated grips, and a reverse gear. Also, the bike gets a switchable Automatic Stability Control (ASC) along with MSR that basically prevents the rear wheel slip under aggressive acceleration and downshifts. Globally, the BMW R18 is on sale in two variants – a blacked-out version and a ‘First Edition’. The latter comes with chrome and white pinstripes as well. Both these trims are expected to make their way to India.

Talking of the expected price, the R18 should demand a price of close to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). More exciting details expected to be out on 19th September, so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

