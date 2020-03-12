BMW R18 cruiser to debut on 3rd April: To get biggest engine ever seen on a Beemer!

The upcoming BMW R18 will go on to rub shoulders against the likes of Harley-Davidson and Indian cruisers in the segment. Here is what to expect!

BMW R18 production model is all set to make its global debut on 3rd April. The cruiser by the Bavarian automaker has been snapped a couple of times in the past, however, there was no concrete information on the same in terms of launch. Now, finally, the company has confirmed a date for the official unveiling and the bike will be showcased at The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Austin, Texas. It is in fact the same venue that the company used to display the R18 concept last year. The new platform on which the R18 is built will spawn not just a cruiser model but a touring model as well. Dealers in France also started accepting bookings for the upcoming R18 in September last year.

Powering the BMW R18 will be a 1,800cc, boxer-twin engine and it will the biggest engine used on a Beemer. The engine will offer respective power and torque outputs of 91hp and 158Nm. Since most of this torque will be available in the lower revs, the R18 will likely offer a manic acceleration. In terms of features, the R18 is expected to get a large touchscreen infotainment system with navigation assist. Upfront, you get an all-LED headlamp unit with a rounded shape for that signature cruiser appeal.

Braking comes from dual disc brakes upfront along with a single disc brake at the rear with a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The riding stance is low and upright that will let munching long distances with much ease. Coming to the India launch, well, nothing can be said with surety at the moment but if things go right on track, BMW Motorrad might launch the R18 here soon after its launch in the international markets.

More details on the R18 to be out soon and if you are a cruiser fan, keep watching this space for all the action.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.