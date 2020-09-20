BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

At the heart of the BMW R18 is a 1,802 cc boxer-twin, air-cooled and oil-cooled engine and it is the biggest boxer engine ever built by the manufacturer to date. The motor is good for developing 89.75 hp of power along with a peak torque output of 158 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a shaft drive.

The all-new BMW R18 cruiser has finally been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With the said model, the German automaker has entered into the cruiser segment and as one can see, BMW Motorrad has certainly done it in style. Bookings for the BMW R18 are now open at the company’s dealerships across India. The bike has been launched in two variants – the standard version and First Edition. The latter, being the premium trim, has been priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The R18 arrives at Indian shores as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Talking of the visuals first, the BMW R18 gets a rounded headlamp along with a chrome-finished exhaust pipe wired wheels and more. While the standard model is a blacked-out version, the premium-looking First Edition comes with white pinstripes and additional chrome.

Moreover, the First Edition also comes with a seat badge with a ‘First Edition’ clasp along with copper-lettered logo on the fuel tank. In terms of prime features, the BMW R18 gets all-LED lighting along with an analog instrument cluster, heated grips and also an optional reverse gear. The bike also features traction control along with hill-hold assist and switchable Automatic Stability Control (ASC). Now coming to what powers the bike. At the heart of the BMW R18 is a 1,802 cc boxer-twin, air-cooled and oil-cooled engine and it is the biggest boxer engine ever built by the manufacturer to date.

The motor is good for developing 89.75 hp of power along with a peak torque output of 158 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a shaft drive. The R18 comes with three riding modes namely Rain, Roll and Rock. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Let us know your thoughts on the BMW R18!

