BMW R18 Classic launched in India: What all you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more than First edition!

The new touring-focussed BMW R18 Classic sits above the R18 First Edition that was launched in India a few weeks back. Here is what you get for Rs 1.5 lakh more!

The new BMW R18 Classic has been launched in India completing the R18 lineup. Positioned as a touring focussed motorcycle, the R18 Classic has some substantial changes compared to the R18 FIrst edition that is already on sale in the country. The new BMW R18 Classic has been launched at a price of Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and that makes it Rs 1.5 lakh costlier than the R18 First edition. Now, talking about some specific changes, the BMW R18 Classic comes with auxiliary lights upfront for better illumination on those pitch dark Indian highways at night. Moreover, as it is a touring bike, you get a tall windscreen to protect you from windblasts at high speeds. In addition, the Classic gets a 16-inch front wheel as against a 19-inch rim on the First edition, however, you get fatter tyres with the Classic for a better contact patch with the road and an excellent road grip.

Watch Video | Our BMW R18 First Edition Review:

Moreover, the new BMW R18 Classic comes with slash-cut exhausts as compared to First Edition’s fishtail units. The former have been fitted in order to accommodate the saddlebags on the Classic. The rest of the bike largely remains unchanged in comparison to the First Edition. That said, the BMW R18 Classic comes with the same frame, brakes and suspension. Also, powering the bike is the same mammoth 1,802cc boxer-twin engine that is good for producing 91 hp of power along with a peak torque of 158 Nm. The bike gets an exposed shaft drive system which is certainly a treat to watch when the bike is moving.

Just like the R18 First edition, the Classic also comes with three riding modes namely Roll, Rock and Rain. The bike is now available at the BMW Motorrad showrooms across the length and breadth of the country. Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

