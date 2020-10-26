BMW R18 Classic breaks cover: Expected price, India launch timeline of touring-focussed variant!

In case you have been thinking to add the touring bits to the standard R18 and are expecting the result to be the R18 Classic, well, this essentially won't be the case. Here's why!

BMW Motorrad has revealed a new variant of the recently launched R18 cruiser. The said trim has been named the R18 Classic and is more focussed on touring. That said, the BMW R18 Classic gets some touring biased bits and comes based on the R18 First Edition that is also on sale in India at present. Now, digging into the details in terms of what all changes have been done on the BMW R18 to make it touring friendly, well first, it gets full-LED headlight just like the standard model. However, the Classic variant additionally comes with a couple of auxiliary lights for better illumination in the dark. Moreover, as a typical touring motorcycle, the BMW R18 Classic comes with a large windscreen to prevent windblasts at high speeds.

In addition to these changes, the German automaker has also enhanced the cushioning of the bike for added comfort and the Classic trim gets a pillion seat as well along with a couple of saddlebags so that you can you don’t have to worry about carrying your belongings while going for those long weekend getaway trips. Now in case you have been thinking to add all these bits to the standard R18 and are expecting the result to be the R18 Classic, well, this is essentially won’t be the case! The reason being, the BMW R18 Classic comes with a 16-inch wheel upfront and gets a straight exhaust in order to make way for those saddlebags.

The standard R18 in comparison offers a 19-inch unit at the front along with fishtail exhausts (that look quite appealing to us, by the way). Speaking of powertrain, the two models draw power from the same 1,802cc, boxer-twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 90 hp and 158 Nm. Moreover, the suspension and braking set up are the same on both the models. The bike is expected to be launched in India sometime early next year at an expected price of close to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost a lakh more than the price of the standard R18.

