BMW R18-based ‘Transcontinental’ under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

BMW Motorrad seems to be working on a full-sized bagger and in most certainty, it will be called the Transcontinental. Here's what all to expect and how it will look like.

BMW is working on a new full-sized bagger motorcycle and the same might be called Transcontinental. Even before BMW officially revealed the R18, leaked design drawings on the web suggested that the company is working on two bikes on the same platform out of which one is a cruiser while the other one, a bagger. That said, the Transcontinental will be the other bike that we mentioned. The company has recently applied for European trademark rights for ‘Transcontinental’ name. Some patent images, courtesy Bennetts, have now leaked on the web revealing many details. The tubular steel frame on the bike looks updated while the bodywork is completely different than the R18. Upfront, one can see a bulbous fairing, which is typical of baggers. Then there is this tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and at the rear, you get twin hard panniers. The step-up seat on the BMW Transcontinental looks quite comfortable, especially for the rider.

As for the instrument cluster, one can see four dials out of which, one each should be for speedometer and tachometer while the rest two might be for telltale lights and some added information. Below these is a massive TFT screen and the same might have been there for infotainment and navigation purposes. The entire set up may remind you of Harley-Davidsons. The new 2021 BMW R1250RT is the company’s first bike to feature radar-based tech and the same might be employed on the R18-based Transcontinental as well.

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the twin-cylinder, oil-cooled engine is expected to churn out the same power and torque outputs as the R18 at 90 hp and 158 Nm respectively. The new BMW Transcontinental is expected to make its global debut sometime next year with India launch likely soon after. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

