BMW R18-based ‘Transcontinental’ under development: What to expect from this full-size bagger!

BMW Motorrad seems to be working on a full-sized bagger and in most certainty, it will be called the Transcontinental. Here's what all to expect and how it will look like.

By:December 2, 2020 7:23 PM
BMW Transcontinental (Image source: bennetts.co.uk)

 

BMW is working on a new full-sized bagger motorcycle and the same might be called Transcontinental. Even before BMW officially revealed the R18, leaked design drawings on the web suggested that the company is working on two bikes on the same platform out of which one is a cruiser while the other one, a bagger. That said, the Transcontinental will be the other bike that we mentioned. The company has recently applied for European trademark rights for ‘Transcontinental’ name. Some patent images, courtesy Bennetts, have now leaked on the web revealing many details. The tubular steel frame on the bike looks updated while the bodywork is completely different than the R18. Upfront, one can see a bulbous fairing, which is typical of baggers. Then there is this tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and at the rear, you get twin hard panniers. The step-up seat on the BMW Transcontinental looks quite comfortable, especially for the rider.

BMW Transcontinental (Image source: bennetts.co.uk)

As for the instrument cluster, one can see four dials out of which, one each should be for speedometer and tachometer while the rest two might be for telltale lights and some added information. Below these is a massive TFT screen and the same might have been there for infotainment and navigation purposes. The entire set up may remind you of Harley-Davidsons. The new 2021 BMW R1250RT is the company’s first bike to feature radar-based tech and the same might be employed on the R18-based Transcontinental as well.

BMW Transcontinental (Image source: bennetts.co.uk)

As far as the powertrain is concerned, the twin-cylinder, oil-cooled engine is expected to churn out the same power and torque outputs as the R18 at 90 hp and 158 Nm respectively. The new BMW Transcontinental is expected to make its global debut sometime next year with India launch likely soon after. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

How many of you wanderlusts are excited about this upcoming tourer?

Source: www.bennetts.co.uk

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Smart Passive Safety Technologies in Cars - what they are and how they save lives

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as the new Head for India operations

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Omega Seiki Rage+ Review, Test Ride: The Silent Transporter screams a few niggles!

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

Nissan Magnite launched in India: Nexon, Brezza rival prices start at Rs 4.99 lakh

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

November two-wheeler sales: TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj report growth with festive season sales push

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 bike sales: Royal Enfield sells 63,782 cruisers, Meteor 350 new contributor!

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 two-wheeler sales: Activa, Shine help Honda achieve 11 percent growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 Car Sales: Mahindra passenger vehicle sales up by 28%, records 4% overall growth

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

November 2020 car sales: Honda sells 9,990 units driven by new City, Amaze

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite launch tomorrow: Aggressive pricing expected for Brezza, Nexon rival

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

Hyundai records highest-ever domestic sales: New i20 helps push festive momentum

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

November 2020 car sales: Maruti Suzuki shows positive growth with 1,44,219 units sold

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

November 2020 car sales: MG Motor only carmaker to grow as industry down by 14% MoM

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Yamaha FZS-Fi Vintage Edition launched with smartphone connectivity: Expensive by this much!

Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Breaking news! Lewis Hamilton test positive for COVID-19: Ruled out of Sakhir GP

Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

Mahindra Racing first to step into Gen3 era of Formula E: More powerful cars, rapid charging

What is the Halo and how it saved Grosjean during his horrific F1 Bahrain GP crash

What is the Halo and how it saved Grosjean during his horrific F1 Bahrain GP crash

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses

Tata Motors introduces Safety Bubbles to shield new cars from germs and viruses