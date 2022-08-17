BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 series motorcycles launched: Priced from Rs 23.95 lakh

The new BMW R 1250 RT and the K 1600 series motorcycles have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Deliveries of the same will start this month itself.

BMW Motorrad India has launched four new motorcycles in the country. The new BMW R 1250 RT has been introduced at Rs 23.95 lakh while the K 1600 series starts at Rs 29.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open across all BMW Motorrad India dealerships and their deliveries will start this month itself.

The ex-showroom prices of BMW Motorrad’s latest products are mentioned in the table below:

Make & Model Price (ex-showroom) BMW R 1250 RT Rs 23.95 lakh BMW K 1600 Bagger Rs 29.90 lakh BMW K 1600 GTL Rs 32.00 lakh BMW K 1600 Grand America Rs 33.00 lakh

New BMW R 1250 RT

The new BMW R 1250 RT gets some cosmetic and aerodynamic enhancements, including new fairing and LED headlamps. Powering the BMW R 1250 RT is a 1254cc 2-cylinder boxer engine that churns out 134 bhp at 7750 RPM and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6250 RPM. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and it has a top speed of 200 kmph.

BMW K 1600 Series Motorcycles

BMW Motorrad’s K 1600 series motorcycles include the K 1600 GTL, K 1600 B, and the K 1600 Grand America. All these motorcycles are designed to offer a luxurious and high-performance riding/touring experience. They are powered by a massive 1,649cc, 6-cylinder in-line engine that produces 158 bhp at 6750 RPM and a maximum torque of 180 Nm at 5250 RPM. The BMW K 1600 series motorcycles are available in multiple colour shades.

