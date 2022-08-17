scorecardresearch

BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 series motorcycles launched: Priced from Rs 23.95 lakh

The new BMW R 1250 RT and the K 1600 series motorcycles have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Deliveries of the same will start this month itself.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
BMW K 1600 Series
BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 series motorcycles launched in India

BMW Motorrad India has launched four new motorcycles in the country. The new BMW R 1250 RT has been introduced at Rs 23.95 lakh while the K 1600 series starts at Rs 29.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open across all BMW Motorrad India dealerships and their deliveries will start this month itself.  

The ex-showroom prices of BMW Motorrad’s latest products are mentioned in the table below:

Make & ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
BMW R 1250 RT Rs 23.95 lakh
BMW K 1600 BaggerRs 29.90 lakh
BMW K 1600 GTL Rs 32.00 lakh
BMW K 1600 Grand AmericaRs 33.00 lakh

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV India launch next month: Tata Nexon EV rival

Also Read

New BMW R 1250 RT

The new BMW R 1250 RT gets some cosmetic and aerodynamic enhancements, including new fairing and LED headlamps. Powering the BMW R 1250 RT is a 1254cc 2-cylinder boxer engine that churns out 134 bhp at 7750 RPM and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6250 RPM. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and it has a top speed of 200 kmph.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

BMW K 1600 Series Motorcycles

BMW Motorrad’s K 1600 series motorcycles include the K 1600 GTL, K 1600 B, and the K 1600 Grand America. All these motorcycles are designed to offer a luxurious and high-performance riding/touring experience. They are powered by a massive 1,649cc, 6-cylinder in-line engine that produces 158 bhp at 6750 RPM and a maximum torque of 180 Nm at 5250 RPM. The BMW K 1600 series motorcycles are available in multiple colour shades. 

Also Read: Ola Electric Car India launch in 2024: All you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Bike News