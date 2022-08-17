BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 series motorcycles launched: Priced from Rs 23.95 lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched four new motorcycles in the country. The new BMW R 1250 RT has been introduced at Rs 23.95 lakh while the K 1600 series starts at Rs 29.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are already open across all BMW Motorrad India dealerships and their deliveries will start this month itself.
The ex-showroom prices of BMW Motorrad’s latest products are mentioned in the table below:
|Make & Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|BMW R 1250 RT
|Rs 23.95 lakh
|BMW K 1600 Bagger
|Rs 29.90 lakh
|BMW K 1600 GTL
|Rs 32.00 lakh
|BMW K 1600 Grand America
|Rs 33.00 lakh
New BMW R 1250 RT
The new BMW R 1250 RT gets some cosmetic and aerodynamic enhancements, including new fairing and LED headlamps. Powering the BMW R 1250 RT is a 1254cc 2-cylinder boxer engine that churns out 134 bhp at 7750 RPM and a maximum torque of 143 Nm at 6250 RPM. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and it has a top speed of 200 kmph.
BMW K 1600 Series Motorcycles
BMW Motorrad’s K 1600 series motorcycles include the K 1600 GTL, K 1600 B, and the K 1600 Grand America. All these motorcycles are designed to offer a luxurious and high-performance riding/touring experience. They are powered by a massive 1,649cc, 6-cylinder in-line engine that produces 158 bhp at 6750 RPM and a maximum torque of 180 Nm at 5250 RPM. The BMW K 1600 series motorcycles are available in multiple colour shades.
