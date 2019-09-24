BMW R 1250 R and R 1250 RT launched in India: Here’s what they offer!

BMW Motorrad has today introduced the R 1250 R and the R 1250 RT in India. The R 1250 R has been launched at a price of Rs 15.95 lakh while the R 1250 RT will retail at a price of Rs 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom). These bikes will be available in India as CBU units. Both the bikes are powered by an in-line, 2-cylinder engine which has a displacement of 1254 cc. This engine is capable of churning out 136 hp of power along with 143 Nm of peak torque. There will be two customizable riding modes on offer. The R 1250 R and the R 1250 RT are available with rider aids such as Automatic Stability Control, Anti-Lock Braking System and Hill-Start Control.

This in-line, 2-cylinder engine comes with BMW's ShiftCam technology. The bike manufacturer says that this helps in increased power output, reduced emissions along with better fuel efficiency. The R 1250 R will be available in Black Storm metallic Paint Scheme. On the other hand, the R 1250 RT will be available in Blueplanet metallic and Sparkling Storm metallic.

The BMW R 1250 RT comes with a plethora of features on offer. The list includes Seat Heating, Central locking system, Tyre pressure control and Anti-theft alarm system. On top of that, the tourer comes with ESA, cruise control, along with Keyless ride. In addition to this, there are daytime running lights and a chrome-plated exhaust. The R 1250 RT comes with a 5.7-inch TFT colour display. The speedometer and the rev counter are analogue units.

On the other hand, the BMW R 1250 R comes with a 6.5-inch colour TFT screen. The bike comes with BMW Motorrad multi-controller which are to give quick access to a vehicle as well as connectivity functions. The rider can pair his/her smartphone to the unit with the help of Bluetooth to access and can make calls or listen to music. The system also offers navigation assist.