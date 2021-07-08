BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India at starting price of Rs 20.45 lakh

BMW Motorrad also offers customised and flexible financial solutions under BMW Financial Services India. Customers can get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery.

By:July 8, 2021 2:50 PM

The new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles were launched in India today at an introductory price tag of Rs 20,45,000 for the BMW R 1250 GS Pro and Rs 22,40,000 for the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro. Available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU), the two can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships.

The new R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure are available in a basic colour scheme, style triple black variant and style Rallye variant. Additionally, also on offer is the limited-edition special “40 Years GS” edition that celebrates the anniversary of the BMW GS family.

BMW Motorrad also offers customised and flexible financial solutions under BMW Financial Services India. Customers can get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery. All BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for three years/unlimited km, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year, along with Road-Side Assistance, and a 24×7 365 days package.

Both models are powered by a 1254cc two-cylinder in-line Boxer engine that makes 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

Also read: Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

The two are now equipped with the Pro riding modes. The bikes get ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ modes and BMW Motorrad states that the new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with a soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation.

The pro riding modes include Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro. In addition, the ‘Dynamic Pro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes each have individualisation options for adapting the vehicle character to one’s own requirements and thus further increasing riding pleasure.

The motorcycles get standard Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), set-off assistant Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) and BMW Integral ABS Pro as standard.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

Base model of Hyundai Alcazar to come with UX Royale from JK Tyres

FADA vehicle registration data: All categories in green, but 28.32% below pre-COVID era numbers

FADA vehicle registration data: All categories in green, but 28.32% below pre-COVID era numbers

Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

Magenta Power employs 100 Mahindra Treo Zor EVs across Bangalore for last mile delivery

MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star's collection

MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star's collection

Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

Tata Safari Road Test Review: What you think you want vs what you really want

New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

New All-black Tata Altroz, Nexon, Harrier Dark launched: Prices start at Rs 8.71 Lakh

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is everything we want: No massive front grille!

Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

2021 Range Rover Evoque launched at Rs 64.12 lakh: New features and interior trim

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Auto OEMs have huge market share in India, yet they're performing very poorly: Nitin Gadkari

Auto OEMs have huge market share in India, yet they're performing very poorly: Nitin Gadkari

Formula One drops Australian GP from 2021 calendar: To announce new venue soon

Formula One drops Australian GP from 2021 calendar: To announce new venue soon

Nahak Motors starts bookings, home delivery of Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles: Price, all details

Nahak Motors starts bookings, home delivery of Garuda, Zippy electric bicycles: Price, all details

Hyundai Venue variant list revised: New S(O), SX(O) Executive trims introduced

Hyundai Venue variant list revised: New S(O), SX(O) Executive trims introduced

Rimac & Bugatti join forces to build hypercars of the future: End of IC engines for Bugatti?

Rimac & Bugatti join forces to build hypercars of the future: End of IC engines for Bugatti?

Revolt Motors introduces online vehicle tracking system for electric motorcycle delivery

Revolt Motors introduces online vehicle tracking system for electric motorcycle delivery

Heileo H100 electric bicycle launched with 7-gears, 80 km range & more

Heileo H100 electric bicycle launched with 7-gears, 80 km range & more

Latest price hikes push Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 beyond Rs 2 lakh 

Latest price hikes push Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 beyond Rs 2 lakh 

Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed before official launch: TUV300 replacement to launch soon 

Mahindra Bolero Neo revealed before official launch: TUV300 replacement to launch soon 