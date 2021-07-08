BMW R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure launched in India at starting price of Rs 20.45 lakh

BMW Motorrad also offers customised and flexible financial solutions under BMW Financial Services India. Customers can get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles were launched in India today at an introductory price tag of Rs 20,45,000 for the BMW R 1250 GS Pro and Rs 22,40,000 for the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Pro. Available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU), the two can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships.

The new R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure are available in a basic colour scheme, style triple black variant and style Rallye variant. Additionally, also on offer is the limited-edition special “40 Years GS” edition that celebrates the anniversary of the BMW GS family.

BMW Motorrad also offers customised and flexible financial solutions under BMW Financial Services India. Customers can get their loans pre-approved prior to delivery. All BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for three years/unlimited km, with an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year, along with Road-Side Assistance, and a 24×7 365 days package.

Both models are powered by a 1254cc two-cylinder in-line Boxer engine that makes 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.

The two are now equipped with the Pro riding modes. The bikes get ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ modes and BMW Motorrad states that the new standard ‘Eco’ riding mode increases the efficiency with a soft throttle curve and moderate torque limitation.

The pro riding modes include Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro. In addition, the ‘Dynamic Pro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes each have individualisation options for adapting the vehicle character to one’s own requirements and thus further increasing riding pleasure.

The motorcycles get standard Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), set-off assistant Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) and BMW Integral ABS Pro as standard.

