BMW’s naked all-electric bike inching towards reality: Here’s how the LiveWire rival might look!

The buzz around high-performance electric motorcycles is just refusing to die. Harley-Davidson revealed the LiveWire a few days back followed by which Kawasaki dropped a major hint on how its upcoming electric bike would be like. Now, very recently, patent images of a BMW naked bike have been leaked on the web and this one points towards a pure electric motorcycle. However, this is not the first time that the company has attempted at making an electric motorcycle. Back in the year 2015, the company created an eco-friendly version of the S1000RR, naming it the eRR. However, the e-bike in the patent images that have been revealed recently seems to be based on the F800. The patent images suggest that the battery pack and the electric motor will be a structural member of the frame and this approach was earlier seen on the company's C Evolution electric scooter.

BMW's upcoming electric bike (Image source: www.bennetts.co.uk)

The patent images also show that the wheels, monoshock, brakes and the inverted forks up front seem to have been borrowed from the F800R. The swingarm and the rear wheel on the electric bike have been taken from the BMW F800GT. The engine on the aforementioned two bikes churn out 90hp and BMW would not want to compromise on this aspect on its electric offering. Looking at these elements, it can be safely assumed that the German automaker is working on a naked electric motorcycle that will be based on the company's F800 range.

All said and done, BMW must be eyeing the Harley-Davidson LiveWire and the Zero SR/F territory with its upcoming all-electric offering. Keeping in mind the fact that these two generate power output in the 100hp region, BMW must also be eyeing a similar output on its electric bike. We expect the company to reveal the electric bike sometime towards the end of 2020.

Image source: www.bennetts.co.uk