BMW Motorrad unveils ‘Big Boxer’ engine details for R18 cruiser: Biggest BMW boxer of all time



BMW Motorrad have taken the wraps off the 'Big Boxer' and it looks like it wants to pick up a fight. It is, after all, the biggest BMW boxer of all time. It will power the upcoming BMW R18 which we saw as a concept at the 2019 EICMA as well, but the House of Munich let out no details about it. Now though, we can talk talk about power and figures of the massive block. BMW Motorrad is expected to launch the R18 sometime in 2020.

This is the biggest BMW boxer engine with a displacement of 1,802cc with a 107mm bore and 100mm stroke. The engine block alone weighs 110.8 kg, including the transmission and intake system.

The new Big Boxer engine draws inspiration from classic boxers with an over-head valve with dual camshaft set up is inspired by BMW’s early Boxers like the one found in the 1936 R5. An additional bearing has been added to the centre of the shaft to avoid too many vibrations from the giant cylinders’ volume.

So, the 1800cc twin-cylinder boxer engine puts out 91 hp at 3,000 rpm and 157.9 and of torque at 2000-4000 rpm The engine will max out at 5,750 rpm.

The “Big Boxer” – which has played a key role not just in the two BMW Motorrad prototypes – the Concept R 18 and the Concept R 18 /2 – but also in the custom bikes supported by BMW Motorrad, namely “The Departed” by ZON and “Birdcage” by Revival Cycles. The availability of the R18 has not been confirmed yet.