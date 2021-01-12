BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

Besdies the G 31- twins, BMW Motorrad states that the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS, and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

By:January 12, 2021 2:59 PM
BMW_g310r

Announcing its sales performance numbers of the previous year, BMW Motorrad India has stated that it delivered 2,563 motorcycles to customers in the calendar year 2020 (January – December). The German motorcycle manufacturer posted annual growth of 6.7% in a year when several industries have been drastically affected by the ongoing pandemic. In the last quarter of 2020 (October – December), BMW Motorrad grew by over 51% as compared to the same period in 2019.

The winning combination of our superior products with outstanding aftersales and attractive financial solutions is the centerpiece of this success. Our aim is to continuously grow the BMW Motorrad community and culture here in India and we will keep delivering on that promise, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

The sales momentum was primarily driven by the new BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 80% in the yearly sales. The new models of the entry-level motorcycles received a substantial price cut in their transition to BS-VI emissions standards, which improved popularity even further.

While the previous model G 310 GS was priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the BS-VI was launched in October last year at Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The G 310 R received a price cut of Rs 54,000 from the previous Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and now retails at Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: 2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 video review: Price, specs, features, performance and more!

The manufacturer adds that the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS, and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance with its customised and flexible financial solutions.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Tier II, III markets untapped by EV players: Nexzu to exploit with 100 dealerships by March

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Ather Energy opens experience center in Mumbai: 450X Series1 electric scooter deliveries start

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Vehicle registrations in December reflect positive growth for first time in FY20-21: FADA

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants' condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Hyundai might build Apple's self-driving electric car: Launch by 2027

Hyundai might build Apple's self-driving electric car: Launch by 2027

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Mask no longer compulsory in car under this condition!

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

Omega Seiki expands electric three-wheeler dealership network to South India

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

EMotorad T-Rex all-terrain electric bike India launch soon: Expected price, range, charging time and more

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

Simple Energy to launch its first electric scooter with 240 km range in May: Secures additional funding

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

eBikeGO to use solar power to charge its electric two-wheeler batteries: Ties up with SKS CleanTech

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike almost ready for launch: Range, gradeability tests start

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike almost ready for launch: Range, gradeability tests start