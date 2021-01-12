BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

Besdies the G 31- twins, BMW Motorrad states that the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS, and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Announcing its sales performance numbers of the previous year, BMW Motorrad India has stated that it delivered 2,563 motorcycles to customers in the calendar year 2020 (January – December). The German motorcycle manufacturer posted annual growth of 6.7% in a year when several industries have been drastically affected by the ongoing pandemic. In the last quarter of 2020 (October – December), BMW Motorrad grew by over 51% as compared to the same period in 2019.

The winning combination of our superior products with outstanding aftersales and attractive financial solutions is the centerpiece of this success. Our aim is to continuously grow the BMW Motorrad community and culture here in India and we will keep delivering on that promise, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

The sales momentum was primarily driven by the new BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 80% in the yearly sales. The new models of the entry-level motorcycles received a substantial price cut in their transition to BS-VI emissions standards, which improved popularity even further.

While the previous model G 310 GS was priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the BS-VI was launched in October last year at Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The G 310 R received a price cut of Rs 54,000 from the previous Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and now retails at Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The manufacturer adds that the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS, and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance with its customised and flexible financial solutions.

