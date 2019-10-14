BMW Motorrad R18 cruiser images leaked ahead of EICMA debut: Here’s what to expect

BMW Motorrad is all set to take the wraps off its R18 cruiser at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show next month. The motorcycle is one of the multiple models that the company is going to unveil at the event. Now, a latest set of images published by RideApart give a glimpse of the motorcycle and thankfully, the R18 cruiser bears heavy resemblance with the concept model on which it is based, which is a very good thing. The bike gets a tear drop shaped fuel tank which seems similar to that on the concept model. Also, one can see in the spy images that the motorcycle gets chunky tyres at the front and rear that do justice to its typical big cruiser image. One can see a lot of chrome on the BMW R18 along with panniers at both ends and a tall windscreen. The headlamp up front is expected to be a rounded unit with LEDs within for better illumination in the dark.

BMW R18 cruiser (Image source: RideApart)

The upcoming BMW R18 cruiser will get power from a massive 1.8-litre, twin-cylinder, oil-cooled boxer engine mated to a six-speed transmission. That said, the said engine will be the biggest boxer engine fitted on a BMW motorcycle. The power and torque figures of this engine are a mystery as of now but these are expected to be in line with that of R18's American rivals. Speaking of India launch, the upcoming BMW R18 is expected to land here sometime next year and is expected to be priced nothing short of its rivalling American cruisers from Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson.

BMW Motorrad will reportedly be unveiling four motorcycles at the 2019 EICMA. Now what remains to be seen is whether the R18 is going to be the most exciting of the lot or there is something even more tempting waiting to be unwrapped. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Image source: RideApart