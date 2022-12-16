BMW Motorrad introduces R nineT and R 18 100 Years

BMW introduces limited edition models of the R nineT and the R 18 motorcycles called 100 Years to celebrate 100 years.

To celebrate its 100-year history, BMW Motorrad has introduced two protagonists of the heritage experience world – the R nineT Roadster and the R 18 Cruiser with big boxer – as 100 Years edition models. In keeping with the year in which BMW Motorrad was founded, both models are limited to 1923 units each.

BMW R nineT 100 Years

The R nineT roadster 100 Years retains the same 107bhp two-cylinder boxer engine but gets a fresh exterior paint scheme. The exterior gets a mix of chrome along with paint, giving the motorcycle an old-school look. Chrome was a common stylistic device for designers from the late 1920s onwards, in combination with high-quality paint concepts.

The tank gets a combination of black, chrome, and white double-lining and is complemented by knee pads with a 100 Years badge. Chrome is also found on the seat hump. The front wheel cover is also painted black and features a white double lining. Other components like the fork tubes and air intake snorkel are finished in black.

The R nineT 100 Years includes the 719 Classic wheels option with black anodised rim rings, the Option 719 Shadow milled parts package with milled cylinder head covers, engine housing covers, seat holders, oil filler plug and the Option 719 Shadow II milled parts package, consisting of adjustable hand levers and a footrest system, pillion footrests as well as expansion tank covers and handlebar end mirrors.

BMW R 18 100 Years

Similar to the R nineT 100 Years, the R 18 limited edition model retains the same boxer-twin engine. The engine on the R 18 is tuned to deliver 90bhp, more intune with what the motorcycle is expected to do. The colour scheme of the R 18 100 Years, like that of the anniversary model of the R nineT, is in Classic Chrome and thus combines black paintwork and high-gloss chrome surfaces as well as white double lining and a 100 Years badge.

The front wheel cover and the side covers are painted in black, with white double lining on the front mudguard. The Option 719 seat upholstered in the bicolour combination black/oxblood with high-quality diamond embossing complement the overall scheme. The engine, transmission housing, and rear axle drive are finished in what BMW calls Avus Black – a reminiscence of the high-speed race track in Berlin.

The R 18 100 Years is complemented by numerous chrome parts from the Chrome design option such as the handlebar fittings, gearshift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake callipers, engine casing covers, cylinder head covers and intake manifold trims.

The R 18 limited edition cruiser also gets chromed Akrapovic rear silencers with perforated tailpipe trims in the “propeller style” of the BMW brand logo.