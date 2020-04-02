BMW Motorrad opts out of Intermot, EICMA: ‘Planning uncertainty due to corona pandemic’

One of the upcoming BMW Motorrad motorcycles that were to be unveiled at 2020 EICMA is the R18 cruiser. It'll now make its global debut on 3rd April.

BMW Motorrad has decided not to participate in this year’s Intermot and EICMA motorcycle shows set to be held in October and November, respectively. Although the motorcycle shows are yet several months away, BMW Motorrad says that there will be planning uncertainty due to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic. The manufacturer announced in a statement that it would use alternative platforms to unveil its upcoming products that were due to be revealed at Intermot and EICMA.

This decision was made in order to counteract current planning uncertainty at an early stage, also for all our partners involved in BMW Motorrad motorshow appearances, in the interests of the greatest possible security, predictability and transparency, the statement reads.

BMW Motorrad will present the world premieres and product highlights planned for these motorcycle shows on alternative platforms in autumn 2020. In doing so, the company will increasingly rely on its own formats and digital communication channels.

Also read: BMW R18 cruiser to debut on 3rd April: To get biggest engine ever seen on a Beemer!

One of the upcoming BMW Motorrad motorcycles that were to be unveiled at 2020 EICMA is the R18 cruiser. It’ll now make its global debut on 3rd April. The cruiser by the Bavarian automaker has been snapped a couple of times in the past, however, there was no concrete information on the same in terms of launch.

Now, the company has confirmed a date for the official unveiling and the bike will be showcased at The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show in Austin, Texas. It is in fact the same venue that the company used to display the R18 concept last year. The new platform on which the R18 is built will spawn not just a cruiser model but a touring model as well. Dealers in France had also started accepting bookings for the upcoming R18 in September last year.

