BMW Motorrad India sells 7,282 units in 2022: Best-ever sales yet

BMW Motorrad India sells 7,282 two-wheelers in the calendar year 2022. This is the company’s best-ever sales figures yet and 40.3 percent more than the previous year.

BMW Motorrad India has revealed its sales figures for the calendar year 2022. The company managed to sell 7,282 two-wheelers in the Indian market last year, recording a YoY growth of over 40 percent. This is BMW Motorrad India’s best-ever sales figures yet ever since it made its official market debut in 2017.

BMW Motorrad India’s best-selling products:

The all-new BMW G 310 RR, G 310 R and G 310 GS commanded a share of 90 percent in the company’s total motorcycle sales. Some other popular models include BMW S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS / GSA and C 400 GT scooter. The BMW C 400 GT was launched in India in October 2021 and at Rs 10.40 lakh, ex-showroom, it is currently India’s most expensive gearless scooter.

Also Read: New Toyota Innova HyCross TRD Sport rendered: Check images

BMW Motorrad India recently announced the launch of the updated S 1000 RR in the country. The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is priced in India from Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and its deliveries will commence next month. The S 1000 RR gets a 999cc, four-cylinder engine that develops 207 bhp and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Upcoming BMW Motorrad products in India:

The Bavarian two-wheeler maker has not yet announced its product launch plans for the calendar year 2023. However, it recently showcased its first electric scooter, CE 04, at the Joytown Delhi edition. The BMW CE 04 gets a 8.9 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a riding range of 129 km per charge. Upon launch, it might cost around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | BMW G 310 RR First Ride:

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars in India in January 2023: XUV400 to Ioniq 5

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.