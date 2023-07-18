BMW Motorrad India sells 4,667 units in H1 2023: G 310 series drive growth

BMW Motorrad India sold 4,667 two-wheelers in the first half of the calendar year 2023. The made-in-India BMW G 310 series motorcycles contributed nearly 90 percent to the company’s overall sales.

BMW Motorrad India has revealed its sales figures for H1 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this German automotive major recorded its best-ever H1 with sales of 4,667 two-wheelers in the January to June 2023 period, achieving a 50 percent YoY growth. According to the company, the made-in-India BMW G 310 series motorcycles contributed nearly 90 percent to its overall sales.

BMW Motorrad India’s H1 2023 Sales:

BMW Motorrad India posted its best-ever half-year in 2023 with 4,667 two-wheelers delivered to customers. Leading the sales volumes for BMW Motorrad were the ‘Made in India’ BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS with a combined share of nearly 90 percent. Other popular models for the company were BMW S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS / GSA and the C 400 GT scooter.

The X1 SUV is BMW’s best-selling car in India

BMW Group India’s H1 2023 Sales:

BMW Group India (BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad) recorded healthy sales in the first half of the calendar year 2023. BMW India sold 5,476 cars (5.5 percent YoY growth) and MINI recorded sales of 391 units (3 percent YoY growth) in H1 2023. According to the Bavarian carmaker, the sales of BMW’s Luxury Class (7 Series, i7, X7 and XM) have also more than doubled during this period.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Our customers remain at the centre of everything we do! BMW Group India is redefining luxury with class-leading comfort, performance and aesthetics. The landmark of achieving the highest-ever half-year, quarter as well as June sales is a culmination of the company’s strategic steps. We are glad to achieve this milestone and will keep on strengthening the foundations for future success.”

