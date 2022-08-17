BMW Motorrad India launches its Touring Range

The deliveries of new touring range motorcycles will kick off in August. This is for the customers who have pre-booked.

BMW Motorrad announced that it is launching the new touring range models in India, which includes the new BMW R 1250 RT, K 1600 Bagger and the new BMW K 1600 Grand America. The deliveries of new touring range motorcycles will kick off in August. This is for the customers who have pre-booked.

Talking about the price range of the new touring range models- the BMW R 1250 RT is launched in India at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 23.95 lakh, the K 1600 Bagger at Rs 29.90 lakh, while the BMW K 1600 GTL will retail for Rs 32 lakh. Furthermore the K 1600 Grand America,is the most expensive of all having a price tag of Rs 33.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW R 1250 RT

New aerodynamic advancements, a new fairing, and full LED headlamps make the new BMW R 1250 RT look fresher, more dynamic, and offer better travel and touring capabilities.

It sports a 1254 cc 2-cylinder engine which churns out 134bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque of 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm. According to the company the motorcycle is able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 kmph.

BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 B and BMW K 1600 Grand America

The new BMW K 1600 models have been specially designed to offer a luxurious, high-performing touring experience,as BMW said “Luxury on two wheels”. These motorcycles will be available in various colour schemes.

BMW K 1600 B

As per the engine specifications, there is a 6-cylinder in-line engine equipped which produces 157bhp at 6750 rpm and a peak torque of 180 Nm at 5250 rpm. Additionally an engine drag torque control and Dynamic ESA helps to maintain stability.

Talking about features, there is a new 10.25-inch TFT colour display having map navigation and connectivity that provides perfect readability and clear menu navigation and a 2.0 Heralds audio system with digital sound dimension.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Each BMW Motorrad model tells its own story, and each promises the motorcyclist an individual and unforgettable recreational experience. As a high-performance, emotional, and exclusive riding experience, the new BMW Motorrad touring motorcycles embodies the motto of the ‘Spirit of the Open Road’.