BMW Motorrad India clocks highest-ever sales: 90% sales from G 310 R, G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad India says that it will post a growth of over 100% in 2021 as compared to 2020.

In 2021, BMW Motorrad has delivered 5,000 motorcycles to the customers. With this number, the company says that it will post a growth of over 100% this year as compared to 2020. The momentum was largely driven by the popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS bikes that commanded a share of nearly 90 percent of the yearly sales. The BMW C 400 GT, R 1250 GS / GSA, The BMW R18 Classic, the BMW S 1000 R and the BMW M 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts, the company noted.

Watch Video | BMW G 310 GS Road Test Review:

Throughout the year, BMW Motorrad India kept coming up with new product launches including the all-new BMW C 400 GT, the BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, the BMW R nine T and BMW R nine T Scrambler and more. BMW Financial Services India also played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW Motorrad and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance, BMW Motorrad India stated.

Commenting on the sales milestone, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said that since its inception, BMW Motorrad has redefined the premium motorcycling scenario in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2021 has been a phenomenal year for BMW Motorrad in India. He added that despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad India has performed well and achieved exponential growth. He believes that the brand will continue to cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling the aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things automotive!