BMW M340i 50 Jahre M Edition launched at Rs 68.90 lakh: All you need to know

With 381bhp, the locally produced limited edition M340i does a 0-100 in 4.4 seconds and is the quickest made-in-India BMW.

BMW India has launched the M340 50 Jahre M Edition at a price of Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The M340i will be manufactured in India at the BMW Group plant in Chennai, and bookings for this limited-run special edition can be made from BMW’s online portal. This special edition celebrates 50 years of BMW’s M Performance division and here are its top five highlights.

1. Dynamic exteriors

The M340i 50 Jahre edition gets several subtle distinguishing cues including a high-gloss black kidney grille, elements in Jet-black including window surround, mirror caps and 19-inch M light-alloy wheels. BMW has also fitted 50 Jahre M roundel in front rear and wheel hub caps.

2. Carbon Pack

Customers have two options of accessory packs for the M340i 50 Jahre Edition. The first is the Carbon Pack which offers interior trims, M performance steering wheel, selector gear knob and rear spoiler in carbon Fiber. And the second one is the Motorsport pack.

3. Motorsport Pack

The M Performance steering wheel and Alcantara gear selector are included in the Motorsport Pack. There is also a matte black rear spoiler to enhance its performance.

4. Exclusive exterior colours

M340i 50 Jahre Edition will be available in two BMW Individual colour options — Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue.

5. Beast of a heart

Under the hood of this special edition is a 3-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that churns out 381 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, through an eight-speed automatic transmission with xDrive system as standard.