BMW M 1000 RR revealed: Brand’s first-ever ‘M’ series superbike wilder than S 1000 RR!

The BMW S 1000 RR is widely renowned and respected as one of the finest litre-class supersport bikes that one can buy. Now, the performance division of BMW has revealed the more maniac version of the said model and this one is called the BMW M 1000 RR. That said, the latest model is the first-ever ‘M’ series superbike to have rolled out of the company’s factory. Based on the S 1000 RR, the new BMW M 1000 RR, or also called the M RR in short, is more powerful than its standard counterpart and also weighs lesser. Not only this, but the brakes on the M version are better along with the addition of more carbon fibre parts. Moreover, you get winglets on the fairing for that uncompromised MotoGP feel.

Now coming to what powers the bike! At the heart of the BMW M 1000 RR is the same 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine that does duty on the S 1000 RR. However, the engine on the M version is good for developing a maximum power output of 212 hp, accounting for 5 hp more power than the S 1000 RR. Talking of the peak torque, the figure is 113 Nm for the M version which is almost the same. The bike gets five riding modes namely Rain, Road, Race, Dynamic, and Race Pro1-3.

Talking of the kerb weight, the BMW M 1000 RR weighs 192 kg, which is 5 kg lesser than the regular S 1000 RR. BMW M 1000 RR shares the same 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with the S 1000 RR, however, the unit has been slightly tweaked with an M-specific interface. Moreover, it gets new features like M GPS lap trigger along with M GPS data logger. Talking of the electronics package, the BMW M 1000 RR comes with DTC (dynamic traction control), launch control, wheelie function with a six-axle sensor box along with hill-start control.

Prices for the BMW M 1000 RR haven’t been announced yet and we expect the figures to be revealed very soon. Talking of the India launch, we are expecting some units of the M version to arrive here towards early next year. Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

