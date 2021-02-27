BMW launches R nineT, R nineT Scrambler bikes at starting price of Rs 16.75 lakh

The BMW nineT Scrambler is priced at Rs 16.75 lakh while the R nineT will set you back by Rs 18.5 lakh.

By:February 27, 2021 10:04 AM
BMW R nineT family

 

On Friday, BMW Motorrad India launched the new BMW R nineT and BMW R nineT Scrambler—available as completely built-up units (CBU). Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The new R nineT and R nineT Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet stands apart in its design and appeal. Deriving its charm from the past, it delivers ultimate riding pleasure of today. We are delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to the BMW Motorrad heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day.”

The BMW R nineT is a classic roadster that embodies the passion and innovation of over 90 years of motorcycle design, with high-quality materials and careful workmanship in the smallest details. Its iconic boxer engine now blends in even better with the original proportions and unleashes power over the asphalt with its improved torque curve. The R nineT Scrambler revives the ‘scrambler era’. It has everything that defines this motorcycle type, filled with a very distinct spirit. It is created for motorcycle fans who love things that are purist, reduced to the essentials and non-conformist combined with the technology and quality of a BMW.

Both the motorcycles get the 1170cc two-cylinder engine (power of 109 bhp and torque of 119 Nm), and both accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. While the R nineT is priced Rs 18.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the nineT Scrambler costs Rs 16.75 lakh. All BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty of ‘three years, unlimited km’. The warranty, the company said, can be extended to fourth and fifth year at an additional cost.

