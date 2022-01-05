BMW India growth is best in a decade

The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in sedan segment while the G 310 R and G 310 GS drove the two-wheeler sales.

German luxury auto major BMW Group has achieved the highest growth In India in a decade by delivering 8,876 cars (BMW and MINI) and 5,191 motorcycles, in 2021. Out of the total car sales, it registered sales of 8,236 BMW units and 640 MINI units.

BMW India achieved over 35 per cent growth as compared to 2020 – the highest in a decade. It saw significant contribution of over 40 per cent coming from the locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. The new models such as the BMW M 340i xDrive, BMW X7 and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, which were in excessive demand, were either completely sold out or had long waiting period of several months, said a BMW India release.

Exclusive editions launched specially for Indian customers in the festive season also received a tremendous response. The BMW 3 Series and the BMW 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in sedan segment.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad – posting stellar growth.”

The company said MINI India successfully maintained its position as the most popular car in the premium compact segment with the exciting all new MINI range.

The brand posted exceptional performance and annual growth of 25 per cent as compared to 2020. The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 50 per cent in sales.

The iconic MINI Hatch and the popular MINI Convertible contributed 18 per cent each.

BMW Motorrad India recorded a spectacular year with highest ever sales by a premium motorcycle manufacturer. As compared to 2020, BMW Motorrad posted growth of 102.5 per cent. The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS together commanded a share of over 90 per cent in sales. Other models popular among the Indian motorcycling enthusiasts were BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW F 900 R / XR and the BMW R 18. The BMW C 400 GT scooter launched in the last quarter was also in great demand, the release said.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, it added.