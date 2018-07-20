BMW HP4 Race launched at Rs 85 lakh! Why this bike is more expensive than a BMW car in India

BMW Motorrad has finally launched the HP4 Race in India that happens to be the company's most powerful production motorcycle. Before you get your adrenaline rushing, let us tell you that this motorcycle is not meant to be ridden on the public roads as it is made only for the race tracks. For this reason, the BMW HP4 Race does not have a headlamp and a tail lamp. Furthermore, the motorcycle does not have any place for the registration number plate either. The BMW HP4 Race has been launched in India at a price of Rs 85 lakh and this does not include any road tax as it is a track bike. BMW Motorrad chose to keep it simple on the launch of its most capable production bike for India as it silently updated the prices of the HP4 Race om its official website. The newly launched BMW HP4 Race sources its power from a 999cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine is good for shedding out a whopping 215 hp while the peak torque output is rated at 120 Nm. The transmission of the bike gets an anti-hopping clutch for better control. With all this set up, the bike can hit a top speed of close to 330 kmph.

The BMW HP4 Race has been designed with an extensive use of carbon fibre that has resulted in a high weight loss. In order to be specific, the kerb weight of the bike is just 171 kg. Yes, you read that absolutely right! As they say with great power comes great responsibility, the new BMW HP4 Race is offered with high-spec Brembo 320mm dual disc brakes at the front along with a single 220mm disc unit for the rear.

The BMW HP4 Race is a limited edition model with only 750 units being produced worldwide. As far as India is concerned, it is currently a mystery as to how many have been allocated to our market. In case you can afford one, we advise you to be real quick before the stock gets sold out in India.