BMW G310 R and G310 GS vs KTM Duke and ADV: Entry-level Bimmers now more affordable

BMW G310 R vs KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure: The competition just got stiffer now that the BMW G310 twins are more affordable than the KTM 390 duo.

BMW G310 R vs KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure: The entry-level BMW Motorrad motorcycles are back with an upgraded engine while also brandishing a new look as well. Could they be a threat to the likes of the 390 Duke? The one thing that worked against them was the price tags they carried in their previous BS-IV versions. Now though, the 2020 BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been priced much more competitively, and are now in fact more affordable than the 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure. Here’s comparing them on paper in terms of power, equipment, and price.

BMW G310 R vs KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure: Design

Both G310 R and G310 GS have been updated with LED headlamps, LED turn indicators, LED tail lamps as well. The two get a series of new colour options with contrast paint for the frame and alloy wheels as well. They both feature and all-digital instrument cluster.

The KTM 390 twins offers sharp styling, along with contrast paint for alloys and frame. The lighting is all LED on the two and the instrument cluster is a colour TFT screen that also offers Bluetooth connectivity allowing the user to connect their smartphone to it for contacts, music and more.

Also read: 2020 BS6 BMW G310 R and G310 GS India Launch Highlights: New features, price, colours

BMW G310 R vs KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure: Engine and power

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by a 313-cc water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts with electronic fuel injection. The two have been updated with ride-by-wire throttle in the 2020 model. With an output of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, the motorcycles accelerate from 0-50 km/h in 2.5 seconds and attain a top speed of 143 km/h.

KTM 390 Duke and Adventure are powered by a 373.3cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 43 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch. The Duke and Adventure also feature ride-by-wire throttle. The two do a top speed in excess of 150 km/h.

BMW G310 R vs KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure: Features and equipment

The G310 twins come with 41mm inverted forks and a monoshock at the rear, a 300mm disc up front and a 240 mm at the back. The two feature ABS as standard which can be which off on the rear on the GS. The seat height on the G310 R is 785 mm and 835 mm on the GS. The tyre size is 110 and 150 for the two of them. Fuel tank capacity is 11 litres. Weight – 158.5 kg (R) and 169.5 kg (GS), road-ready.

The 390 twins get 43mm inverted forks up front and a monoshock at the back, a 320mm disc up front and a 230mm unit at the rear (with KTM supermoto ABS). The Adventure gets 110 and 130 section tyres (19 & 17-inch wheels), the Duke gets 110 and 150 (on 17-inch wheels). Seat height is 830 mm om the Duke and 855 mm on the Adventure.

BMW G310 R vs KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price

KTM 390 Adventure – Rs 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

KTM 390 Duke – Rs 2.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

BMW G 310 R – Rs 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

BMW G 310 GS – Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

