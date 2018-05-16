BMW G310R Scrambler: Stunning, modified avatar of the most affordable BMW motorcycle!

The custom built motorcycle we're featuring today comes from an interior designer. Dakar Chou of DKdesign has been an interior designer for over 20 years but he's always loved motorcycles. He rode his bike when he was 12 and had a dream of one day building his own. And then, manager of BMW Motorrad Taiwan Ben Chen recommended him for the Project R9Tracker, a street tracker based on the BME R nine T. He completed this project in 2016 and when BMW Motorrad rolled out its most affordable motorcycle of all time, there was yet another opportunity to live his dream – again.

Since the Project R9Tracker, Dakar has come up with four different BMW custom builds based on the 70s and 80 styling. While we've been eagerly waiting for BMW Motorrad to launch the G 310 R and G 310 GS in India, Dakar carried out a custom build job on one of them in September 2017.

BMW G310R is a naked streetfighter and the G310GS is an adventure tourer, but Dakar saw an off-road potential in the G310R and got to work - creating the G310R Scrambler. The BMW G310R bridges the gap in BMW Motorrad's lineup and makes the brand more accessible to the masses.

The BMW G310R Scrambler project was authorised by BMW Motorrad Taiwan. The G310R is aimed at young buyers with a fresh design and an affordable price tag. So, Dakar conceptualised his project around a scrambler which would appeal to young riders.

DKdesign gave the BMW G310R a custom headlight, fog lights, tail light, exhaust system, and front / rear crash bar, also the single seat cover. The original suspension setup was replaced with a performance shock sponsored by GEARS Racing and a custom seat made by Kingsman Art and Craft. The chunky tyres for the BMW G310R were sponsored by Michelin Taiwan.