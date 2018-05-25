BMW G310R Project Rogue: Cheapest BMW bike transformed into a stunning Cafe Racer

BMW G310R has not even been launched in India yet but it's already climbed to incredible popularity as it will be BMW Motorrad's most affordable motorcycle ever. It is the German manufacturer's first sub-500cc motorcycle which will be produced at TVS Motor Company's Hosur plant. Expected to be priced very competitively, BMW G310 R and G310 GS (the adventure touring version) are likely to be launched in the country soon. But before that happens, we're featuring a fantastic custom job based on a G310 R, demonstrating the immense potential it has for customisation.

DKdesign Motorparts, who has been building and developing parts for the BMW RnineT and G310R, has blended the streetfighter and cafe racer styles into what is now called Project 310 Rogue. It uses an R100 fuel tank and an R50-style seat.

BMW R25 was the only single-cylinder motorcycle in BMW Motorrad's lineup in the 1950s, and now 60 years later it has finally started producing another single-cylinder bike, the G310R. It is thoroughly a modern bike with multiple new technologies and a modern design.

DKdesign Motorparts used the BMW R25 as their project idea while retaining all the safety equipment and maintaining the ergonomics. The modern design was modified while merging it with the 1970s design.

BMW G310R is powered by a 313cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected engine puts out 34 bhp of power along with 28 Nm of torque. The G310R and its ADV format G310GS are expected to launch in India soon and will be the cheapest BMW Motorrad motorcycles.

BMW G310R turns out is becoming a hot favourite for custom bike builders around the world. We came across another one a while back from DKdesign- the G310R Scrambler, which most certainly looks like a capable off-roader. While we've been eagerly waiting for BMW Motorrad to launch the G310R and G310GS in India, DKdesign carried out a custom build job on one of them in September 2017.