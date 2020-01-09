BMW Motorrad registers 10 percent growth in 2019: G310 R, G310 GS contribute 85 percent of total sales

BMW Motorrad registered a 10 percent growth in sales last year in India on a yearly comparison, selling a total of 2,403 motorcycles. The manufacturer says that the momentum was primarily driven by the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 85% in the yearly sales. The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, BMW F 750 / 850 GS, and BMW S 1000 RR also raked in substantial popularity.

Over the past year, BMW Motorrad India launched a number of new motorcycles such as the all-new BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 R, BMW 1250 RT, and all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure. The company further said in a press statement that the BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in the country, adding that the customisable financial solutions helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance.

“BMW Motorrad is redefining the premium motorcycling scene in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2019 has been a very good year for BMW Motorrad India. Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad has been successful by achieving double-digit growth,” Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said.

Made-in-India BMW X5, X3 and X1 drive growth for brand in 2019

“Our unique brand strength is that we have something in store for everyone. We cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling the aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We will continue to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and grow the close-knit Motorrad community that spreads our motto of ‘Make life a Ride’.”

In November last year, BMW G310 R and GS saw a surge in bookings raking in a total of over 600. The G310 twins are the first motorcycles that BMW Motorrad has developed jointly with TVS Motor Company. Powering these motorcycles is a 34 hp 331cc single-cylinder engine. BS-VI versions of the two are expected to launch soon.