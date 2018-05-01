BMW G310R, G 310 GS prices might disappoint buyers: Launch details and how much the entry-level Beemers will likely cost!

The new BMW G310R has kept the enthusiasts waiting for a very long time. The motorcycle has been on display at the last two editions of Auto Expo events but sadly, it has not made it to the market yet. Now, a report on Zigwheels suggests that the BMW G310R will be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW had announced at the Auto Expo 2018 that the G310R will be launched in India in the second half of this year. Hence, one can safely assume that the new BMW G310R will make its entry to India at the coming festive season. The company will also launch the BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer. The prime reason behind the delay of the entry-level Beemers is that the company is currently busy setting up its dealership network in India and hence, it would not want to take any risks especially when it comes to their most affordable products.

The report at Zigwheels also suggests that the BMW G 310 GS will demand a premium of Rs 50,000 over the price of the G310R. That said, the price of the BMW G 310 GS will be around Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the BMW G310R and the G 310 GS is the same 313cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 27 Nm. The two motorcycles will get disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will also be a part of the package as standard to offer added safety and convenience.

BMW G 310 GS

If the aforementioned figures are something to go by, the price of the BMW G310R and G 310 GS will surely exceed the expectations of the customers. The G310R will compete with the KTM 390 Duke that currently retails in India at a price of Rs 2.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is more feature loaded and powerful than the former. However, the area where BMW Motorrad aces in is the brand value and there will surely be many customers in India who will go for the baby Beemers just because of the BMW moniker. More details expected to be revealed in the coming days, so stay tuned with us!