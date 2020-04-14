BMW G310R and GS BS6 bikes ready: Likely to get price hike without specification changes

The BMW 310 twins might not have a features upgrade or riding modes compared to the updates the TVS Apache RR310 got.

BMW Motorrad India has been tight-lipped about its BS6 operations. However, we have now managed to get information from various sources. BMW India has got the G310R as well as the GS BS6 models ready at TVS’ Hosur plant. However, due to the lockdown, these vehicles are yet to reach dealerships. The BMW G310R, as well as the GS BS6, will likely be priced approximately Rs 15,000 more than the outgoing models, ex-showroom. On-road, the price difference will be around Rs 30,000. The BS4 BMW G310R was priced at Rs 2.99 lakh while the G310 GS was for Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom. These single-cylinder bikes were priced at a premium compared to their competition.

BMW India is expected to open sales of the BS6 310 twins in June-July 2020. The source tells us that all over India, the BS4 stock is already accounted for and none of the showrooms have any motorcycles left. The source adds that all the bikes were sold out by March 15. Heavy discounts helped push the sales of the 310 twins – anywhere between Rs 50,000-70,000. At present, the only motorcycles that are in BS6 form from BMW Motorrad India are the R1250 GS and the S1000RR. There are no units of the S1000RR available in India as of now while if you search, there are chances of getting the GS at a few dealerships.

Unlike the TVS Apache RR310 with which the BMW bikes share their engines, there will be no ride modes on offer. Moreover, there will be no change in the power or torque outputs – 34hp/28Nm. Even the outputs are expected to be achieved at the same rpms as before. Around the same lines, there is expected to be an increase in weight. BMW might give a facelift to these models in about six to seven months time, and that’s happening on a global level.

At the time of writing this story, BMW Motorrad India hasn’t replied to our queries.

