BMW G310 R, G310 GS bookings to open on 8 June: Most affordable BMW motorcycle to launch soon

BMW Motorrad has announced that bookings for its most awaited motorcycles - G310 R and G310 GS - will open on 8 June 2018. The two will be the most affordable motorcycles in German manufacturer's product lineup. To pre-book the G310 R and GS, customers can visit a BMW Motorrad dealership or request a call back by filling up a form on the company's official website. Prospective buyers can book their bike ahead of the official launch for a token amount of Rs 50,000 and deliveries will happen on the first-come-first-serve basis.

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad that is present across important centres in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kochi. BMW Motorrad’s upcoming dealerships in Chandigarh and Kolkata will start accepting bookings of the motorcycles post launch.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcylces of their choice, BMW Financial Services India will offer customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

“BMW Motorrad has a legacy of designing motorcycles that bring together unparalleled riding pleasure, pure performance and assured quality in a unique combination. When BMW Motorrad announced its foray into the sub-500 cc premium segment, it created a stir in the motorcycle industry,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said.

“With the much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS, BMW Motorrad will not only enter but redefine this segment in India. These two motorcycles are built for the Indian roads and offer a true BMW at competitive costs. The wait is now finally over as we open up pre-bookings for our customers ahead of the launch. We are confident that like elsewhere in the world, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS will create a successful chapter in the India story as well.”

It is being speculated that BMW Motorrad will announce the price of the G310 R and G310 GS by July 2018 and deliveries to begin right after. Dealerships had, in fact, unofficially started accepting bookings for the two in April.

BMW G310 R and G310 GS are both powered by a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 33.6 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The two also feature inverted forks, dual-channel ABS, and a fully digital instrument cluster. The kerb weight of the G 310 R and G 310 GS is 158.5kg and 169.5kg, respectively.

The adventure-touring oriented G 310 GS has been developed by BMW Motorrad in Germany and, like the G 310 R, is built at TVS' plant in Hosur, India. The baby GS inherits its family styling, including the stubby front beak, radiator shrouds, headlamp cowl and tank design.